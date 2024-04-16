Amadou Onana has been linked with a big move away from Everton, but is he ready?

One Onana is quite enough for Manchester United, Jamie Carragher believes, after expressing his doubts about Everton’s Amadou Onana’s ability to cut it at the top end of the Premier League.

The Belgium international arrived at Goodison Park to some hype in summer 2022 and has been repeatedly connected with a move away from the troubled club.

Carragher: ‘I don’t know what Amadou Onana is’

Onana being a footballer based in the northern hemisphere, Manchester United and Arsenal have inevitably been linked, making us wonder if there is room for a Scout badge-like system that players could implement for each major club their agents are successfully able to link them with.

But Carragher wouldn’t touch Onana with yours if he were one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

He told Sky Sports: “I must say this: Onana is a player who Everton may have to sell with the situation that they find themselves in financially.

“He came in with a huge reputation. Frank Lampard brought him in, he look[ed] the part; did really well, I think, for Belgium at Wembley; and there was talk of him going to other big clubs.

“[But] I don’t see it. I haven’t since he’s been there. I don’t know what he is. Is he a holding midfield player? Does he get forward? Does he get involved?

“The only thing I have seen him do is try to lift the crowd, that is all I ever see ahim do when he plays for Everton.”

Everton may be forced to sell again this summer

22-year-old Onana has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring three goals and making one assist.

Everton currently look like being some shade of screwed whether or not they survive the drop this season, although there is still hope that US investment firm 777 may be able to get a protracted takeover process over the line this summer.

Regardless, their ongoing financial difficulties may once again mean they need to make significant player sales this summer

Sean Dyche’s side currently sit 16th, just two points clear from the drop, following a six-goal defeat to Chelsea that has eradicated their goal difference advantage over 17th-placed Forest.

Everton are appealing their recent two-point deduction having had an earlier ten-point deduction reduced to six on appeal. They also hold a game in hand over all of the rest of the bottom six (except Sheffield United, but come on, not like that matters.)