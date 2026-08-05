Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Manchester City will beat Arsenal in the race to win the Premier League this season.

Last season, Arsenal were deservedly crowned Premier League champions, having fended off competition to win the league for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners had to overcome several shaky moments to get over the line, but they were definitely the best team in the league and are also favourites to win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta‘s side will be tested, but there is uncertainty with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United because they all head into the 2026/27 campaign with new permanent managers.

But Carragher thinks Enzo Maresca’s Man City will have enough to beat Arsenal to the title as long as they keep Real Madrid-linked Rodri.

“Where we are right now, and we know there’s still a month to go transfer-wise, I can only see Arsenal or City,” Carragher said on the Football Ramble podcast.

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“There’s a question because he [Maresca] is new to the role but I’m a fan of Maresca in terms of what he does on the pitch, in terms of what happened at Chelsea, in terms of watching him tactically and how he set up.

“The problems they caused Liverpool at times, when Liverpool won the league under Arne Slot, the two Chelsea games, I was looking at them and thinking, “This fella knows what he’s doing”, and I think he’s very capable at the level he’s coaching at.

“Whether Arsenal will be a lot better because they’ve got the monkey off their back, I don’t know, but I don’t think City were great for a lot of last season and the title still almost went to the wire. If Rodri stays or goes that could be a huge factor.”

And when pressed for a firm title prediction, Carragher replied: “I think City. The reason I think City is that I think they were still close last year. I know Pep’s gone, I get that.

“When you’ve had the same manager for ten years, the flip side of what people will say is that it’s hard to come after him.

“Just something a little bit new, a little bit fresh. I think if Rodri left for Real Madrid then I wouldn’t be saying that but in terms of where they are right now…

“If you’re City, what’s the point in selling Rodri? What’s the point? Just get another year out of him and let him go for free. He’s the best in his position. What’s £40m for City?”

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Why Liverpool and Manchester United “won’t win the league”…

Carragher is less confident about Liverpool and Man Utd, with the pundit explaining why he cannot see either of these sides winning the Premier League this season.

“Right now I don’t think Liverpool are equipped to be thinking about a title,” Carragher admitted.

“Who knows what’s going to happen over the next month but I don’t think they’re close to that.”

On Man Utd, he added: “Manchester United won’t win the league.

“The thing I’ve probably liked about United this summer is it has felt like for years that they’re obsessed with this big name. And I worry a little bit about my own club Liverpool with that, with what we did last summer.

“But what I would say about Manchester United, it doesn’t feel like they’re on this mission to go and get this big name.

“Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans… sort of what you might think are clever [signings], people not expecting that, something a bit different.

“It’s not about the name, it’s about what is right for the team and the club, and it feels like United are going down that road which is probably healthy for them because it just felt like it was about spending name, getting the name and keeping the fans happy without any idea of how it was going to work.”

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