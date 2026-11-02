Jamie Carragher blasts ’embarrassing’ Liverpool star after ‘awful mistake’ cost Reds vs Arsenal – ‘got to stop’

Jamie Carragher during his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Jamie Carragher hit out at Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister after he tried to get Noni Madueke sent off in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool slipped to a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Anfield, with Mikel Arteta’s side producing a brilliant away performance.

Kai Havertz netted early, and Arsenal kept Liverpool at bay for the remainder of the game to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool eventually grew frustrated, and Mac Allister tried to get Madueke sent off by going down far too easily when appealing for a clash of heads.

After the match, Carragher slammed Mac Allister for his “embarrassing” conduct.

“I’m delighted he didn’t get sent off there,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

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“We have really got to be strong and start calling people out and say ‘this is embarrassing’. It’s got to stop, it’s ridiculous. I can’t stand it.

“This head to head stuff… if someone puts their head back and butts, of course, red card.

“But this stuff where they go head to head and if someone touches the other goes down and the player gets sent off… as a game, people in the Premier League, supporters, call your own out for it.”

Carragher added. “I’m a Liverpool fan and it’s a joke from Mac Allister, it’s got to stop.

“People are trying to gain an advantage because they know they can, because red cards are getting given for it.

“Whether it’s from Howard Webb, the Premier League, the managers get together, stop getting red cards for this cr*p!”

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Manchester United legend Gary Neville was also critical of Mac Allister about the head clash with Madueke.

“I don’t think Mac Allister needs to go down like that but there’s a little nudge with the head,” Neville said on co-commentary.

“A little inch forward can cost you a lot. Mac Allister’s reaction is a bit over the top, I can tell you that. Get up. Embarrassing.

“It’s Mac Allister’s fault because he slaps Odegaard when he’s down which is unnecessary.”

“He makes an awful mistake…”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has also been criticised after he carelessly gave up possession for Havertz’s goal.

On the incident, ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock acknowledged that Alisson made an “awful mistake”.

“A disaster for Liverpool and a disaster from Alisson,” Warnock told BBC Sport.

“He makes an awful mistake as he tries to play the ball out. It entices Arsenal and allows them to jump on Liverpool.

“There is still a lot to do from then. They work it on the right side and it’s a simplest of tap ins from Havertz.”

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