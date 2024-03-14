We seem to have spent an awful lot of time here this week talking about TV pundits. Not sure that’s healthy, but there we go.

We’ve already dealt with the good thanks to Will Ford’s celebration of our new favourite human Daniel Sturridge, the bad thanks to Tim Sherwood, who to be honest we already had little time for. Now it’s time for the ugly after Jamie Carragher got himself in a terrible pickle with a wildly misjudged gag on CBS’s Champions League coverage on Tuesday night.

To cut a long story short, there was some banter going on about wearing an Arsenal shirt. Carragher wore it, then told presenter Kate Abdo she should also wear it. Great content already at this point, obviously.

Abdo wouldn’t wear the shirt because, she protested, she was “loyal to Manchester United, thank you very much”.

Carragher hit back with “not to Malik”, a reference to Abdo’s partner, former boxer Malik Scott. It’s an excruciating and inappropriate gag in almost any context, but in a work context and broadcast to the world it’s beyond Brent levels of painful. The silence of Carragher’s colleagues and his nervous laughter lasted, by our reckoning, about 473 years before Abdo, somehow retaining composure through it all, asked quite reasonably: “Why would you even say that?”

We feel dirty just recounting this sorry tale, but we’re also aware that not everybody is quite as terminally online as we are and that some context might be required.

Now we’re not about to start defending Carragher here, because it was a cruel and thoughtless quip that massively missed its target.

But it was also a logical end point for the style of broadcasting CBS has favoured with its coverage. Its banter for the TikTok generation. Everything about their coverage appears to be specifically and deliberately designed not to be watched as a full 15-minute half-time or pre-match segment but to be chopped up and sent off into social land with the hope it’ll go viral.

In that sense, it’s mission accomplished. ‘Carragher’ ‘Abdo’ and best of all ‘Malik’, who hadn’t even done or said anything, all trended on Twitter on Wednesday. Well done, Jamie. Well done, CBS. Trebles all round.

Even Abdo’s response at the top of Wednesday night’s programme – wildly hailed across internetland for sorting it all out – was a piece of programming overtly concocted not for its original actual broadcast slot but for its obvious power to double-down on the social interactions.

It was a good response from Abdo, although the tactic of describing Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards as if they were children felt like it might have accidentally been even more apt than intended. But it still felt icky. Still felt contrived.

We find the CBS Champions League phenomenon really quite fascinating. Honestly, have a flick around the worst newspaper football sections the morning after a Champions League night. You’ll find three or four stories devoted to what the pundits and presenters said on an American broadcast, and that’s on nights when Carragher doesn’t make astonishingly inappropriate jokes about the host’s private life.

It’s not entirely a CBS thing. You’ll find similar stories on most Monday mornings about what Roy Keane or Gary Neville or whoever might have said on Super Sunday, and the same on Tuesday mornings after Monday Night Football.

But in terms of its relative obscurity as a product versus its UK media ubiquity, US Champions League coverage is wildly over-represented.

And it’s not an accident. They’ve targeted it. They’ve adopted a style designed to garner a reaction online. The line-up is a big part of that. Abdo as a host is well capable of holding her own against footballer banter – she certainly doesn’t need white knights riding to protect her honour, and that’s not what this is about – but my word does the show lean into the banter.

Micah Richards is always an engaging screen presence. On CBS he plays the part of Micah Richards and does it wonderfully well. But it’s the same part he plays on Sky or on his podcast with Shearer and Lineker. He’s just being Micah Richards.

And Thierry Henry is Thierry Henry, who has always been decidedly mischievous beneath that suave exterior.

But CBS Carragher is essentially unrecognisable from Sky Carragher. It’s an entirely different character he plays here. Sure, there’s banter on Sky with your Nevilles, your Keanes and the Dave Joneses of this world, but he’s an inherently serious football analyst on Sky who makes serious points in a serious way.

On CBS, he is a clown. Not in a pejorative sense, but a literal one. He plays a clown. And it’s a clearly conscious decision for the style of the show. And that’s fine, until it isn’t. It would simply never enter the head of Sky Carragher to say something like that about a colleague’s private life. Just not a chance.

But on CBS, encouraged to push boundaries and play for laughs, he has now inevitably pushed that boundary to breaking point.

It was always going to happen. And the worst thing is it’s all worked out absolutely perfectly for CBS. And always will until we stop watching and/or writing 900 ‘old man yells at cloud’ words about how it makes us nauseous.

