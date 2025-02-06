Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at Arsenal star David Raya after he made a huge mistake in his side’s loss against Newcastle United.

The Magpies dumped Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as they beat their Premier League rivals 4-0 on aggregate.

Newcastle won 2-0 at the Emirates in the first leg and repeated this result at St James’ Park to win 4-0 on aggregate.

This is a fresh blow for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta as they are at risk of another trophyless season. They have not won silverware since they lifted the FA Cup in 2020.

Newcastle were the deserving winners over the two legs and their fourth goal came via a mistake by Raya.

His loose pass to Declan Rice was dispossessed by Sven Botman, who found Anthony Gordon to settle the tie in Newcastle United’s favour.

Carragher was angered by Raya’s moment of madness. He tweeted: “Keepers need to be banned from playing those passes into midfield players.”

“We need to swallow this one, it is a tough one,” Arteta said.

“We had a lot of expectations. We knew the difficulty of the task because of the result we brought from London. but there is nothing we can do right now. What we could do was on the pitch a few minutes ago, now we have to look forward.

“First of all, I think this is going to be a painful one. While we are in Dubai, recharge and go again because we still have a lot to play [for].”

He added: “Physically, we were tired, we have played so many games. Emotionally as well it was a very different game to believe right there in the end that we could do it.”

Arteta also claimed that “two big moments” contributed to Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle on Wednesday.

“We had so many expectations, obviously, to believe that we could turn it around, we needed to generate momentum, especially in the first half,” Arteta continued.

“The game started in the first action almost with them scoring and then the goal being denied.

“Then we had the moment, two big moments, with Martin [Odegaard], we didn’t capitalise the next action, they scored the goal and obviously, the game shifted.

“Then, you need to stay cool, to score a goal as early as possible. We didn’t manage to do that in the first half even though we had another big chance.

“In the second half then we started to struggle as the game went by and we didn’t generate enough situations, establish ourselves in the final third enough. The game started to get away from us.”