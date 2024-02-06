Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp’s side “would win the league” if one of Manchester City’s best players was “in a Liverpool shirt”.

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow over the weekend as they were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates.

Klopp had a couple of key players missing for this game and they were deservedly beaten by the Gunners, who needed to win to keep their Premier League hopes alive.

This leaves Liverpool just two points clear at the top of the Premier League. Man City moved level on points with Arsenal by beating Brentford on Monday night and Pep Guardiola’s team will overtake Klopp’s side if they win their remaining game in hand.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland both started against Brentford and their respective returns provide a timely shot in the arm for City, who are once again purring at the right time.

De Bruyne grabbed an assist against Brentford so he now has four goal involvements in his four Premier League appearances since returning to full fitness. Carragher reckons Liverpool’s chances of winning the league would be boosted if they had the Belgium international to call upon.

“I think he has been the difference really for Manchester City when you think of how often they have probably pipped Liverpool in terms of the league title,” Carragher claimed on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“If you put him in a Liverpool shirt, Liverpool would win the league. I think that’s how dominant he is.”

Phil Foden has also been in fine form this season and he scored a hat-trick in City’s 3-1 win over Brentford. Guardiola believes the Englishman is “having his most influence on the team”.

“I said weeks ago that Phil is having his most influence on the team,” Guardiola said post-match.

“He’s reading the game really well, how he can play simple and be more aggressive.

“He always has the pleasure to score goals and the threat when he is close to the 18-yard box. He is an exceptional player. A short age, already more than 250 games for City. That means the influence since he arrived.

“He loves to play football and still when you see players in the street when you are a little boy he still has this sense of amateur culture. He loves to play and this season he has been so important for us.

“In terms of how he moves in small spaces. I’ve seen many really good players but the impact from Phil when he gets the ball there, he can score.

“The feeling that he can shoot or make an assist, it’s difficult to find this combination to move in the pockets and after be like a knife and be so aggressive and score goals.”