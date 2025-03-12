Jamie Carragher has revealed the “one thing” he “couldn’t work out” with Liverpool’s penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 on Tuesday night, losing 4-1 on penalties to PSG after the two sides drew 1-1 on aggregate.

Arne Slot’s side were lucky to take a 1-0 lead into the second leg as PSG completely dominated them before Harvey Elliott netted an unexpected late winner off the bench.

Ousmane Dembele cemented his place as the 2025 leading scorer in Europe with an early goal at Anfield, and the sides exchanged big chances but could not be separated before penalties.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for PSG, saving penalties from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones as Luis Enrique’s side booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

This result ends Liverpool’s treble hopes ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday while they are set to win the Premier League.

Carragher’s main issue with the shootout came from the coin toss as PSG gained two “advantages”.

“One thing I couldn’t work out with the penalties was, obviously there was a coin toss with Virgil van Dijk [and PSG’s captain],” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

READ: Liverpool pay penalty as Donnarumma decisively wins battle of the keepers rematch with Alisson



“PSG must’ve won it to take it to the other end [away from the Kop] but then also took the first penalty. So I wasn’t quite sure what happened there.

“Normally you only get one advantage and the other team gets the first penalty… but PSG deserved to go through.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reckons they are “pretty good” against PSG and encouraged his teammates to “get ready” for Newcastle.

“It was a very intense great game of football,” Van Dijk said.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Top five attacks of the 2020s includes Jurgen Klopp’s iconic Liverpool front three

👉 Viktor Gyokeres ‘prefers’ Liverpool, Arsenal and City to Man Utd amid transfer ‘pact details’ reveal

👉 Liverpool: Arne Slot ‘would be crazy’ to reject ‘perfect’ replacement for Reds star tipped to ‘retire soon’

“It was totally there for Liverpool with what we showed in Paris and unfortunately we’re out on penalties and that is the reality.

“I think in the first half we created dangerous moments and they have the quality as well, and then it comes down to penalties.

“It’s part of football, I said to the guys, obviously, you can be disappointed because we’re out of the competition, but chin up and get ready for the next challenge, a beautiful one on the weekend.

“I think we were pretty good today as well, and you want to go as far as possible, but we knew when we drew PSG it was going to be very difficult.

“We saw in Paris when we struggled but we won, and today we saw a very good Liverpool side but we’re out of the competition.

“Today from the first second and then extra time, when fatigue kicks in for both sides, it becomes more open but especially regular time, we showed a very good game.

“We can speak about the game for ages but we’re out of the competition, that is the reality.”