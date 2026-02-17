Jamie Carragher said it felt like every time Jim Ratcliffe opens his mouth, “he says something daft” after the Manchester United minority owner made comments around immigration into the UK.

The INEOS owner caused controversy last week after saying the UK had been “colonised” by immigration in an interview with Sky News.

You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money.”

“The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn’t it?” he added.

After calls led by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for him to apologise, Ratcliffe issued a non-apology saying sorry for the words he used, not necessarily the meaning behind them, but it is just the latest example of the Manchester United co-owner bringing unwanted negative press to the football club.

Reacting to the comments, Sky pundit Jamie Carragher said every time Ratcliffe opens his mouth, “he says something daft.”

“On this show, I think the last time we did this, we had a sort of a debate about people speaking,” he said on the Overlap’s fan debate. “I think it was like, we should hear more from sporting directors and owners.

“And I was a little bit of the opinion that, I always think I’m always happy when the club, we’re all happy when our club’s winning but I don’t really want to hear too much from him to be honest and I think he’s almost in the case in point.

“Sometimes the more they speak… he just seems like every time he opens his mouth, he says something daft.”

Ratcliffe’s comments have reportedly not only made waves outside of the club with the players said to be unhappy with their boss’s words.

A report in the Daily Mail claimed ‘some of the players were alarmed’ and ‘one insider warned it wouldn’t sit well within the dressing room.’

Ratcliffe’s ‘apology’ suggested his intention was ‘to stress that governments must manage migration’ but did not back down from his original viewpoint.

“I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” he said.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

