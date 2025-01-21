Emmanuel Petit and Jamie Carragher disagreed over whether Arsenal can still win the Premier League title after the latest set of results.

Arsenal dropped points again from a winning position once again having earned a two-goal lead over Aston Villa on Saturday only to surrender their lead and end up with a point, drawing the game 2-2.

It was the 12th point they have now dropped from winning positions and they currently sit six points behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool who still have one game in hand on their rivals.

Even if they had managed to hold on for half of those dropped points, they would be level with the Merseyside club and fans are starting to feel extremely frustrated over their recent run.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Monday Night Football, Carragher declared that Arsenal cannot win the league because of three reasons. ‘I’ll give you three reasons [why Arsenal can’t win the league].

‘They [Petit’s Arsenal squad in 97-98] had Marc Overmars, Nicolas Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp.

‘This team, at the moment, is playing with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard and [Kai] Havertz… it’s not enough.’

In terms of January deals that could help with their striking issues, they have been linked with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa who has 18 months left on his current deal.

Fabrizio Romano also commented earlier today about the possibility of Matheus Cunha departing in January with Arsenal and Manchester United both interested parties.

There are also more notable names such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko but most of their transfer targets won’t be available until the summer which is only likely to corroborate Carragher’s claims, especially with Gabriel Jesus injured for the rest of the season.

Petit still backs Arsenal for the title

Whereas the former Arsenal midfielder and World Cup winner Petit was on hand to give a counter-argument to Carragher and when asked whether Arsenal could still win the league, he responded with: ‘Yes – and I’ll tell you why.

‘Liverpool and other teams are dealing with so many competitions. Arsenal, they have so many injuries, but they are going to be back soon. They are top players as well, so they are going to be fresh.

‘They are out, almost, of the two national cups, so they can concentrate on the Champions League and Premier League.

‘Liverpool are not doing that well in the last few weeks. They are conceding goals all the time and they are not confident. Saka is coming back soon and the [January] market is not over yet as well.’