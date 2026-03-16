Jamie Carragher destroys ‘not good enough’ Tottenham star causing ‘huge problems’

Jamie Carragher took shots at Guglielmo Vicario after Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, insisting the goalkeeper is simply ‘not good enough’.

Vicario returned to the Spurs starting line-up after Igor Tudor’s dismantling of Antonin Kinsky’s confidence when he hooked the young stopper just 17 minutes into his horror-show performance in the midweek 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old Italy international had a point to prove after being dropped for the game in Spain, but things did not quite go as planned for relegation-threatened Tottenham at Anfield.

Szoboszlai made the breakthrough for hosts Liverpool in the 18th minute on Merseyside, with critics rounding on Vicario for failing to keep out the Hungarian’s 30-yard free-kick.

On first viewing, it looked as if Vicario had no chance at avoiding Liverpool’s opening goal, but replays showed that the shot-stopper got a decent hand to the ball, while it was also far from being in the corner of the goal.

That strike was the 11th Vicario has conceded from outside the box in the Premier League alone this season. Although, in all fairness, he did produce a stunning stop to deny Cody Gakpo later in the game before Richarlison’s equaliser rescued a point for Spurs to end Tudor’s four-game losing streak as interim coach.

READ: Richarlison helps Spurs avoid worst-case result as Tudor snatches draw at hopeless Liverpool

Speaking on commentary after Szoboszlai’s free-kick, Liverpool legend Carragher said: “We don’t see enough direct free-kicks scored in the Premier League these days but there’s absolutely no doubt that Liverpool have a free-kick specialist.

“He is a specialist but I tell you what, Tottenham don’t have a goalkeeping specialist.

“It’s not far off the middle of the goal, you’ve got to save that. Wow, that’s awful, absolutely shocking from the goalkeeper.

“Liverpool find themselves one goal in front thanks to their best player by a million miles this season.”

However, switching the focus back to the London side, Carragher claims ‘huge problems’ between the sticks will need fixing when the summer transfer window opens.

He added: “The reason the other fella’ [Kinsky] played in midweek was because he [Vicario] is not good enough.

“That’s what it was and then he ends up coming on in the game and it’s been well documented what happened.

“But Tottenham have got huge problems in goal.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Richarlison, Ngumoha, Salah, Tudor, Slot and what next?

Former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp was also heavily critical of Vicario for his mistake, telling Sky Sports: “This one [the Liverpool goal] I can’t help but look at the goalkeeper, his foot pattern is wrong. It’s a negative step to start, it’s a little one and then another little one instead of taking one big step. It’s just completely wrong.

“If you see someone trying to the high jump they aren’t going to go small steps, they’re going to big steps to get that trajectory and reach for it.

“He’s been poor but he made an unbelievable save from Gakpo to keep his side in it, when he palmed it onto the post. They’re big moments. In fairness, he reacted well and kept his side in when they needed him.”