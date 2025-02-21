Carragher names three Liverpool players Arne Slot ‘doesn’t trust’ ahead of the title run-in
Jamie Carragher has claimed there are a trio of players that Liverpool manager Arne Slot doesn’t currently trust.
The Dutchman has overseen an incredible spell so far this season after replacing Jurgen Klopp but he has remained very vigilant and consistent with his team selections.
It is a trait that he was previously known for, having done the same at Feyenoord where he enjoyed success. Blessed with a deeper squad at Anfield, he has had the fortune of calling upon quality players off the bench but has typically selected the same set of players across seven months so far.
Key figures such as Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah have virtually been ever-present, only being rested in specific games. In contrast, certain players haven’t had a look-in, despite being popular under Klopp last season.x
Writing in his column for the Telegraph, he raised the idea that Slot doesn’t trust certain players and won’t look to start them at any point from now until the end of the season as they hunt down three trophies.
“The Liverpool manager has tended to favour the same starters from a preferred pool of 14 or 15. He does not seem to trust back-up options such as Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo unless there is no option.
“Last summer’s sole summer signing, Federico Chiesa, has contributed nothing. Again, his lack of minutes suggests Slot does not believe the Italian is a game-changer.”
In the case of those players, Elliott featured in every matchday squad last season, resulting in 53 appearances, but that has been reduced to 16 and just 502 minutes of action.
For Endo, he totalled nearly 3000 minutes and 44 appearances but his 21 appearances resulted in an average of just 33 minutes per appearance.
Whilst Chiesa, their only summer addition, has been a bit-part player and used mainly in cup matches and failing to start a single game in the league.
Liverpool’s potential summer transfers
The ongoing contract situation with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold is continuing to bubble away in the background but there’s also potential for other players to exit.
Namely, Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has been an impact substitute for most of the season and frustration has grown over his finishing having missed a glorious chance to beat Aston Villa last time out.
Plus, there have been some resurfacing rumours about the future of Luis Diaz who may not be as trusted as others in Liverpool’s attack.
In previous windows, his father had spoken out about a desire for Diaz to play in Spain and Barcelona is being linked again, with Cody Gakpo outperforming him this season in that position.