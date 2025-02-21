Carragher names three Liverpool players Arne Slot ‘doesn’t trust’ ahead of the title run-in

Jamie Carragher has claimed there are a trio of players that Liverpool manager Arne Slot doesn’t currently trust.

The Dutchman has overseen an incredible spell so far this season after replacing Jurgen Klopp but he has remained very vigilant and consistent with his team selections.

It is a trait that he was previously known for, having done the same at Feyenoord where he enjoyed success. Blessed with a deeper squad at Anfield, he has had the fortune of calling upon quality players off the bench but has typically selected the same set of players across seven months so far.

Key figures such as Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah have virtually been ever-present, only being rested in specific games. In contrast, certain players haven’t had a look-in, despite being popular under Klopp last season.x

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, he raised the idea that Slot doesn’t trust certain players and won’t look to start them at any point from now until the end of the season as they hunt down three trophies.

“The Liverpool manager has tended to favour the same starters from a preferred pool of 14 or 15. He does not seem to trust back-up options such as Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo unless there is no option.