Jamie Carragher does not believe Liverpool will run away with the league this year.

Jamie Carragher does not believe Liverpool will “run away with it” when it comes to the Premier League this season and suggested their Community Shield showing “didn’t quite look right.”

The Anfield side are judged to have had one of the best transfer windows of all time but their first competitive match of the season ended in defeat as Crystal Palace won on penalties at Wembley.

The signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as well as the possible acquisition of Alexander Isak had many believing Liverpool would walk to their third Premier League title but Carragher has his doubts.

“I don’t get this narrative that Liverpool are going to run away with it,” Carragher, who was a one-club man and played 737 times for Liverpool, said on Sky Sports.

“If you look at history, it could tell you that it’s not just about having the best players, it’s about having the best team, and sort of making that balance right, and at the weekend it didn’t quite look right.

“I think we will have a title race, and I think there’s a lot of talk. I think the great thing about football is what we actually saw on Sunday with Liverpool. It didn’t look right.

“It tells me it’s not just about spending lots of money and buying the best players, you’ve still got to manage that team and make it work and have a nice balance to it.”

Carragher was though encouraged by Wirtz who he said felt like a “star has come to the Premier League.”

“Even in pre-season, he just looks class,” Carragher said of the 22-year-old German international. “He just looks like a special footballer. There were glimpses in the Community Shield as well – he’s linked up with Salah already, and he’s a good attacking player.

“He’s a Liverpool player, but I think it feels like one of those players, when someone comes to the Premier League, it feels like a star has come to the Premier League, and I think it’s going to be a great addition.

“You think of losing Kevin De Bruyne, for me, one of the greatest players we’ve ever had in the league, and hopefully this guy can take his mantle.”

Carragher was joined by his long-time co-host Gary Neville who said he wanted to see how new signings at other clubs fitted in.

“I will be intrigued by the players that the top clubs have signed,” Neville said. “[Viktor] Gyokeres, [Benjamin] Sesko, [Liam] Delap at Chelsea. I think those players that are in big positions, which of those are going to step up and become real?

“None of them at the moment, you’d say, are world-class and deemed to be the best in the world, but which of those can become those players? And I think that’s the intriguing thing about this season, which of those are going to really catch fire?”

