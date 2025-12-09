Jamie Carragher is even more desperate for Liverpool to beat Inter on Tuesday night after Mohamed Salah’s post on social media.

Salah delivered a stunning interview on Saturday after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, claiming he has been “thrown under the bus” by the club.

The Egyptian winger even namechecked Carragher during the interview, saying: “After what I have done for the club it really hurts…

“Tomorrow Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

Carragher’s response came during Monday Night Football, and it was spectacular.

The former England defender called Salah’s interview a “disgrace” and “choreographed”, saying it “threw my club under the bus”.

Salah has not travelled with his Liverpool teammates for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Inter, meaning he is training alone.

The 33-year-old seemed eager to let everyone know he’s all alone in Liverpool, posting a mirror selfie inside an empty gym at the club’s training ground.

Sky Sports posted the picture on X with the caption, “The work continues for Mo Salah 👀🔴”, and Carragher responded in amusing fashion.

He quoted the post, writing: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time! Come you mighty 🔴🤞”

Carragher has criticised Salah in the past for being “selfish” and making everything about himself, and he will no doubt see this as another example — especially on the day of Liverpool’s match in Milan.

Carragher wants Liverpool to bounce back after Salah drama

During his passionate MNF segment criticising Salah, Carragher said he hopes the winger plays for Liverpool again, but in a slip of the tongue, he finished with two words: “Who cares?”

What he cares about most right now is Arne Slot and his players proving there is life after Salah.

A win against a formidable opponent like Inter, in a difficult stadium like San Siro, would be the first real sign that this team is together and can cope without their 2024/25 player of the year.

Considering Salah’s form this season, they won’t miss him too much.

But considering Liverpool’s form this season, you’d be brave to back them against Inter.

And amidst all the Salah drama, Slot is still set to play Ibrahima Konate at the back, and he’s been playing against Liverpool all season, rather than for them.

