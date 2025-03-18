Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons his former club “needs” up to “six” summer signings as Arne Slot doesn’t “have any time” for certain players.

The Reds have surpassed expectations during Slot’s debut season at Anfield as most onlookers anticipated a decline following Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Slot has managed to get more out of Liverpool’s squad than Klopp in the Premier League, marching 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining.

However, Liverpool are coming off a miserable week as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain before Sunday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United.

Liverpool exerted a lot of energy into the second leg against PSG as the tie went to penalties. Then, Newcastle ran out deserving winners at Wembley as they outworked their opponents.

Speaking on the Carabao Cup final loss, Carragher claimed Slot’s refusal to utilise his squad “bit him on the backside” against Newcastle and he has picked out “six” summer transfer priorities for Liverpool.

“[On Liverpool relying on 15-16 players] You can look at it two ways,” Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“You can say that it’s come back to bite them on the backside, with the Champions League and this cup final.

“But does that put Liverpool in the position that we are as well? Are the other squad players as good? I don’t think he has any time for four or five players in that squad, and the fact that he didn’t change players at home to Southampton between the PSG games – against one of the worst teams ever in the Premier League – I can accept that this season as this isn’t really his squad, but next season I’m sure he’ll bring players in.

“He’ll have to trust his squad more because he’ll need to get further in the Champions League, and he can’t accept a performance like that in a cup final.”

Carragher continued: “I’m excited to see where Arne Slot will take Liverpool because it looks like they’re going to win the league, but there are still so many areas to improve.

“He needs a centre-back as back-up to the two that we have, he’ll need a right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to leave.

“I think he needs a centre midfielder to replace Endo, someone younger and that he trusts, a centre-forward to play and a left-winger.

“There are at least five or six players he needs to get in – three to go straight in the team and three to be strong back-ups.”