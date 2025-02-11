Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Newcastle United sensation Alexander Isak to snub Arsenal and join Arne Slot’s side.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and he is enjoying a remarkable season for Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old has 17 goals and five assists in his 22 Premier League appearances this season and he’s attracted interest from several elite clubs in recent months.

Newcastle were at risk of losing Isak last summer as they needed to offload valuable assets to balance the books, but Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold instead.

Still, Isak remains linked with an exit as most of the leading Premier League sides could do with signing a new striker before next season.

READ: Manchester United slump shock but Salah, Spurs and a sacking nailed in kneejerk reactions



Isak has been mooted as a dream target for Arsenal, who are also linked with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position regarding Isak as their prized asset is under contract until 2028. It has been suggested that he could cost way over £100m in the summer.

Arsenal appear the main club interested in Isak, but Carragher can see Liverpool winning the race to sign the Newcastle star “if he was to go” elsewhere before next season.

“There’s a lot of talk about Isak. There’s almost like this feeling of Arsenal are going to sign him or Arsenal need to sign him,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Reason Arteta snubbed Rashford signing revealed with ‘two standout targets’ preferred

👉 Arsenal: Paul Merson drops ‘impossible’ PL title verdict with ‘destroyed’ Gunners ‘up against it’ in CL

👉 Arsenal will axe seven first-team stars to fund four summer signings after ‘dry January’

“Are you looking at it as an Arsenal fan and thinking that’s realistic that you can go and buy Isak from Newcastle? He’s got like three or four years on his contract.

“The reason I say that is because I think Liverpool are desperate for a centre-forward if I’m being totally honest. There’s no talk about Liverpool getting Isak. I don’t understand where all this Arsenal talk (has come from).

“Liverpool need one as well and If Liverpool win the league, if he was to go, surely you would pick the team that won the league.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer recently revealed what he “really liked” about talking to Isak.

“What I really liked from talking to him is that you can tell he is still looking for ways to improve his game at the age of 25,” said Shearer.

“You can see how much he is loving life at Newcastle and also understand why he keeps getting better and better as a player.”

Isak told Shearer: “My ambition has always been to be good at everything. I’ve certainly developed the No 9 type of player where I’m good in the box.

“I’ve scored a few headers this season as well. I want to be a threat in every way.”