Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why Andoni Iraola must start Ryan Gravenberch ahead of Florian Wirtz.

The Reds suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Manchester City at the weekend, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scoring.

The game was even until Gravenberch was harshly sent off after picking up two bookings, and the Dutchman was Liverpool’s best performer before exiting the pitch.

Gravenberch replaced the injured Dominik Szoboszlai for the Man City game, and Carragher has insisted that he must remain in the starting XI ahead of Wirtz.

“Ryan Gravenberch has to play in the Liverpool team,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

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“He hasn’t started the season really well with the new manager but he can run, he can play, he’s handled himself in the Premier League, he’s a Premier League winner, he was one of the outstanding players.

“I’m just sorry to say this Florian Wirtz signing it’s not working and it hasn’t worked so far and Gravenberch should not be sitting on the bench when Wirtz is playing for Liverpool.

“Barcola hasn’t made a good start so far for Liverpool but if we started being critical of him I think that would be harsh because he’s been here six weeks and didn’t have a pre-season.

“You want a bit more from what you’ve seen already but you think hang on slow down give him a bit more time. That would be harsh having a go with him right now – it’s not harsh to be having a go at Wirtz right now, he’s got to do so much more.

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“I struggle to think of one game where he’s won Liverpool the game or he’s been the man. He was brought in to be a star of the Premier League. I felt he could be the Kevin De Bruyne that at times got Man City over the line.

“Wirtz has been here for 55-60 games, it’s a lot and I don’t see it changing. Wirtz where he’s almost nailed on that he plays every week in that No 10 position it has to stop.

“I think he needs to come out of the team, I said that last time out and I’m going to say it again.”

“He’s not giving you anything…”

Carragher has also compared Wirtz to a host of other attacking midfielders who offered more than the £116m flop.

“I said Liverpool played well today for a lot of the game before the Gravenberch red card but they didn’t create a chance, so Liverpool have a real problem this season with scoring goals and creating chances and that’s what you bought Wirtz for. He’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything going the other way,” Carragher continued.

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“I don’t want anyone to pile in on the lad or have a go but I just think we’re justified in saying we need more and we can’t wait.

“I went back and looked at players who were deemed not good enough for Liverpool in terms of going to win a league title or a European Cup but had real impact in those positions. Players like Nicky Barmby, Vladimir Smicer, Yossi Benayoun, Maxi Rodriguez, Yari Litmanen, Philippe Coutinho, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman.

“They’ve brought more to the table than this lad right now and I just think we’re at a stage where we can’t wait any longer. I think there’s got to be a rebalance of the midfield to get goals and assists in there and to get legs, height and power in there. Gravenberch has to play in that team.”