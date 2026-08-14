Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reacted to reports suggesting Arsenal could offload Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

Lewis-Skelly has been in the news since it was reported that he has been ‘offered’ to Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Arsenal youngster was only a bit-part player last season, but he shone during the run-in after finishing the campaign ahead of Martin Zubimendi in the pecking order.

However, the Gunners are seemingly open to offloading Lewis-Skelly following the arrivals of Bruno Guimaraes and Piero Hincapie this summer.

And Carragher believes it is “strange” that Arsenal appear more keen on a transfer than the player.

“That’s the thing that was a little bit strange about it,” Carragher told The Overlap Fan Debate with Sky Bet.

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“It felt almost like Arsenal offered Manchester United Myles Lewis-Skelly.

“It wasn’t Myles Lewis-Skelly saying, I want to leave, or his people putting something out. That’s where the shock came from, not so much the players’ side of it.”

“I couldn’t believe that Arsenal would even think about letting him go…”

And Carragher thinks Arsenal should be pushing to keep Lewis-Skelly becuase his “ceiling is so high”.

“I still can’t believe it,” Carragher continued.

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“Obviously, last season wasn’t great for him for the whole season, but when a young player has already put in performances like I’ve seen him put in at the Bernabeu – maybe over a year or 18 months ago, at left-back, he was running the game at the Bernabeu – and then his performance in the final in central midfield against Paris Saint-Germain.

“You can’t play at that level unless you’re pretty special at that age. All young players have ups and downs. Last season he didn’t play as much as he probably would have liked.

“But his ceiling is so high for the performances he’s already put in as a 20-year-old kid.

“I couldn’t believe that Arsenal would even think about letting him go. It does feel like a strange one.”

Earlier this week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explained why he thinks it is good news for the club that there is interest in Lewis-Skelly.

Arteta said: “It’s good to be emotional after scoring, you should be emotional when you score a goal.

“He’s a very emotional player, you see with his gestures on the pitch.

“I’m not going to talk about speculation. If there is speculation about our players, it’s a good sign. That means our players attract attention and are doing a good job.”

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