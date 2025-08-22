Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool ‘it cannot be Isak or no one’ in £130m transfer warning

Alexander Isak’s explosive statement has reignited talk of a Liverpool move, but Jamie Carragher has warned his former club not to be held hostage in the market.

Liverpool had a £110m bid rejected by Newcastle earlier this summer, and Isak’s future remains up in the air after he claimed “broken promises” meant his time at St James’ Park “cannot continue”.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arne Slot’s side are “very ready” to submit a “new proposal.”

Carragher, writing in his Telegraph column, made clear he wants Liverpool to strengthen their forward line, but stressed they cannot afford to pin everything on one deal.

“Slot will not defend the crown with only three out-and-out attackers of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike. They cannot carry the goalscoring burden without at least one more, preferably two, top-class operators across the front line, especially as Salah will be on Africa Cup of Nations duty in December.

“Liverpool must be ruthless. It cannot be ‘Isak or no one’.

“Whatever their plan B is, they need to start thinking about executing it. When Liverpool sold Luis Díaz, such is the trust in those in charge of their strategy there was an assumption they had a younger replacement lined up.”

The former defender admitted he would like to see Isak at Anfield but dismissed talk of “derisory” offers.

“Obviously, I would like to see the Swedish striker become a Liverpool player, but not at any cost, and the suggestion that the first £110m offer for Isak is ‘derisory’ is divorced from reality.”

“If Liverpool bid more than £130 million, it is too much. You would want Kylian Mbappe for the fee.”

Carragher also questioned whether Isak would prove durable enough to justify the money being demanded.

“From the moment Isak made his debut against Liverpool at Anfield, he has stood out, but there are concerns. Now 25, he is yet to prove he has the durability of Salah.

“He has failed to start 36 league games over his three seasons in England, and 10 of his last 44 league goals were penalties. He would not be taking them at Anfield.”

The saga has already turned ugly with Newcastle fans reacting angrily at Villa Park last weekend, while Alan Shearer was highly critical, and Carragher has not been impressed by the striker’s approach.

“There is absolutely no justification for Isak’s refusal to play for the club who are paying his wages. No matter how ambitious he is, or what promises he perceives to have been broken, the idea of a professional footballer being paid thousands a week and telling his employer he will not work is unacceptable.

“The lack of self-awareness of anyone acting like this is beyond my comprehension.

“Raheem Sterling and his former agent tried all sorts of stunts to get him from Anfield to Manchester City in 2015.

“No one was more critical of their antics than me, which is why I will remain consistent whenever these situations arise. Whatever the outcome, Isak’s methods of trying to secure a move are not right.”