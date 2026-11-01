Jamie Carragher: Aston Villa reach verdict on suing Liverpool icon amid two ‘real reasons’ for legal action

Aston Villa reportedly made a legal threat to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for two ‘real reasons’, and they are unlikely to take the process further.

On Friday evening, Aston Villa announced that they intend to take “legal action” against Carragher over his “unacceptable insults” against the club.

“Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans,” the statement said.

“Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football. Nassef Sawiris, chairman.”

READ: Jamie Redknapp delivers verdict on Man Utd appointing Unai Emery as INEOS make ‘immediate decision’



This came in response to Carragher hitting out at Aston Villa because they “will never be Man United”.

On Stick to Football, Carragher said: “I’m not trying to annoy Villa fans, but there is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

“So Real Madrid will take Man United’s best player, they’ll take [Cristiano] Ronaldo. There’s very few above United, the same with Liverpool.

“But there will be teams below Aston Villa and they [Villa] will take their manager or they will take their players, so shut the fuck up, Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Man United.”

However, Carragher apologised to Aston Villa on Saturday morning.

He said on X: “I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans. My language this week was clumsy and wrong.”

“I can assure Villa fans it was tongue-in-cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies. Good luck today UTV [Up the Villa]!”

READ MORE: Unai Emery’s private stance on joining Man Utd revealed with ’emergency meeting called’ for today



Two ‘real reasons’ for Aston Villa legal action against Jamie Carragher revealed

Now, a report from The Athletic claims Aston Villa are unlikely to take this process further, with ‘some close observers’ telling the outlet that ‘the intended desire is for Villa and clubs who share their ambition to be afforded more respect, and that action is taken against Carragher by his employers’.

It is also said that there are two ‘real reasons’ for Aston Villa’s conduct, which relate to their ambition and keeping head coach Unai Emery.

The report explains:

‘Some believe the real reason behind Sawiris’ actions, according to sources close to him, was to deliberately check Manchester United from advancing their admiration towards Emery into something more concrete. The club, who are 17th in the Premier League table and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, regard the Villa manager highly and have expressed interest in the past […]’ ‘[…] It is not yet known whether the saga is over even before it truly started — but this was owner Sawiris making clear his ambitions for Villa and why keeping Emery long-term is the priority.’

READ NEXT: Aston Villa finally get full range of Zion Suzuki experience in Fulham draw

