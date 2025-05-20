Jamie Carragher has warned Liam Delap to think twice before choosing Man Utd as his next club, despite growing reports that a move to Old Trafford is edging closer.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young strikers in the Premier League, and with Ipswich relegated, his £30 million release clause has put several top clubs on alert. Utd have already held face-to-face talks with the striker, while Chelsea remain interested. But Carragher believes a switch to Utd would be premature.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender didn’t hold back when assessing Delap’s options.

“I don’t think Delap should go to Man United,” he said on Sky Sports.

“What happened to [Rasmus] Hojlund, sometimes when you’re going from a team who have been relegated – I know Man United are 16th, but they are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the eyes and ears on them.

“I think that’s such a big step. I know people might say it’s not in terms of league position, but Man United are a monster.”

While Carragher does rate Delap highly, even suggesting he’s an upgrade on Hojlund, he argued that the Red Devils should not be the next stop in his career.

“I do [think he’s an upgrade on Hojlund], but I almost think that next step should be Everton or something.”

The Sky Sports pundit suggested Delap needs to remain the focal point of a team to keep progressing, something that could be at risk if he finds himself battling for minutes in a struggling Utd side.

“You know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to feel like one of the best players in the team.

“He’s the best player in the team at Ipswich, everything goes through him, so go to another club where you’re that for two years, then go to Man United or wherever. A team playing in the Champions League or trying to compete at that sort of level.”

Delap is reportedly tempted by the move, having held direct discussions with club officials and having been given permission by Ipswich to visit the club. Amorim’s side is also working on a deal for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha as part of a summer rebuild, a move that progressed this week and is expected to be sealed when the window opens.

While Delap may see Utd as the fastest route to the top, Carragher thinks the future England star needs a stepping stone move before diving into the fire.