Xabi Alonso reaches decision on selling Jamie Gittens as Chelsea make brutal Robert Sanchez transfer call

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has decided to keep Jamie Gittens despite interest from AS Roma, according to multiple sources, while the Blues have told Robert Sanchez to leave following the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

Gittens has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2025, when he joined from German club Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea paid Dortmund an initial fee of £48.5million for Gittens, with a further £3.5m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old winger made 27 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in the process.

Gittens’ debut season at Chelsea was far from ideal, but, according to multiple reliable sources, Blues manager Alonso has decided to keep him, despite AS Roma being interested in the English youngster.

Jamie Gittens staying at Chelsea

The Guardian journalist, Jacob Steinberg, wrote on X at 7:24am on August 30: “Jamie Gittens is not leaving Chelsea before the window shuts.

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“Roma interested in the winger but he’s part of Alonso’s plans”

The Daily Mail’s football reporter, Kieran Gill, noted: “Jamie Gittens is not leaving Chelsea on loan – told he’s in 2026-27 plans”

Peter Rutzler of The Times said: “Jamie Gittens is part of Xabi Alonso’s plans this season.”

Chelsea tell Robert Sanchez to leave

While Gittens will stay at Chelsea, the Premier League club are ready to offload Robert Sanchez following the signing of fellow goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips wrote on X at 7:53pm on August 29: “Chelsea have told Robert Sanchez to find a new club by the deadline.

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“Alternative is staying and possibly becoming club’s 3rd choice option.

“Work in progress, buying clubs have made contact last 2 days.”

On August 30, Chelsea announced the signing of Martinez from Premier League rivals Villa.

Martinez told Chelsea’s official website after the move: “I’m delighted to be at this football club.

“Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be successful here.

“I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart.

“I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

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