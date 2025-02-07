Pundit Jamie Redknapp has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Liverpool on Thursday night.

Spurs took a 1-0 aggregate lead into their second leg against Liverpool at Anfield, but the runaway Premier League leaders tore them apart last night.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou – who is the firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – selected a team to nullify Liverpool, who took the lead through Cody Gakpo before the interval and scored three more goals after the break to seal a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty before Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk took the tie away from Spurs, who are at risk of another trophyless season.

Speaking post-match, former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Redknapp hit out at Postecoglou‘s side but explained why he “felt sorry” for Djed Spence.

“I can’t remember in my lifetime a team go down with less of a fight than Tottenham did today. Not having any shot on target in a semi-final second leg when trying to change the course of your history,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“I felt sorry for their young players. Djed Spence played 14 different positions tonight. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“The experienced players need to make sure they set the right tempo. They didn’t do that one bit. There’s been some lows but that today, looking at that scoreline, is just horrendous.

“From Liverpool’s perspective it is absolutely fantastic. The way they got after Tottenham, suffocated them in the first half and set such a high tempo.

“They never let them get out or feel comfortable. The manager got everything right, the tactics…and when you’ve got Mohamed Salah up front, what a player.”

“We expected a bit more from Tottenham tonight. I cannot get my head round them not having one shot on target in a semi-final. I know there was the one half chance when Son manufactured something but even then you felt the game had gone.

“They were trying to play out from the back. The goalkeeper was edgy. In midfield they never showed any courage to get on the ball and make things happen.They were so abject. It’s not the inexperienced players, it was the experienced ones I was looking at.

“It is too easy to say they have had injuries. Van de Ven is obviously a big miss but there are still players there to cause teams problems.

“I counted eight internationals for Tottenham today. That is not an inexperienced team.

“There are a lot of players who know what it’s like to come to Anfield, to have to suffer and make sure you compete. That was shocking.”