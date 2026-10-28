Liverpool are ramping up their signing of Ronald Araujo in January

Liverpool will contact Barcelona in January to begin the permanent signing process of defender Ronald Araujo, according to insider Juan Jesus.

Araujo has quickly found a home as the starting right-back at Anfield. When he was signed on loan from Barcelona, it was surely felt he’d be plying his trade as a centre-back – the position he’s mostly played during his career.

But with loss of form and injuries to other right-backs, the Uruguay international has been tasked with playing out wide, and is thriving in his role.

He’s started eight games there, scoring once and assisting once – as well as scoring a goal when playing at centre-back.

Liverpool are believed to have the option to sign Araujo permanently for €55million (£46m) in the summer and it’s believed they want to kick off that process as soon as possible.

Insider Jesus writes on X: ‘Liverpool is planning to contact Barça this very winter to start the proceedings. The purchase option (around 55M€) can be activated in the next transfer window.

‘At Anfield, they admire the player and are delighted with him. For his part, Araújo and his family are happy and haven’t felt this comfortable in a long time.’

Liverpool expected to stick with Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have been expected to extend Araujo’s stay given how he’s impressed during his short time at the club so far.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown revealed recently he felt the process would already be underway given the success of the loan spell.

He said: “Liverpool will already be working on that deal to sign Araujo on a permanent deal, it’s already happening.

“When you get a player like that on loan and he hits the ground running, the immediate inclination is to make sure you have everything lined up behind the scenes.

“So that’s what Liverpool will be doing now, because the manager has liked what he has seen from him so far, especially after that display against Brighton.

“They’ll obviously keep a close eye on how he gets on for the rest of the season, and a decision will be made before the summer, but they want to have it lined up already.

“Araujo has been terrific, he’s become a very important player for Liverpool, and if he continues to impress as he has been, then he is highly likely to stay permanently.”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has reiterated that Araujo is “very happy” at Liverpool.

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