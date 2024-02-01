January transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the deals, rumours and nonsense…

Welcome to January transfer Deadline Day XXII. Stay with Football365 throughout the day, up to and beyond 11pm, for all the done deals, hottest gossip, and nonsense rumours…

All the completed deals are right here.

7:00: Good morning, you insatiable transfer deviants…

Look, we love you too much to lie to you – this is not going to be a classic Deadline Day. There are many good reasons for that, and while perhaps clubs should be applauded for not mortgaging their future on shiny new signings, it has made for a petrifyingly dull January.

Still, we can be sure that there will be transfers today. And you are in the best place to stay across them all.

First, to the Gossip…

Chelsea will be one of the major players today. Or at least they hope to be. Not like last year when they broke the British transfer record. Now they are desperately trying to shift some homegrown talent for all that lovely PSR profit.

The Blues have bene trying to shift Armando Broja and the Evening Standard are one of a number of outlets suggesting that Fulham will make a late move for the striker. The Daily Mail says Chelsea want £50million for the three-goal striker, which is obviously ludicrous. But Fulham are motivated to find an agreement following Raul Jimenez’s hamstring injury.

That include a loan-to-buy deal. Wolves are also interested in Broja and Gary O’Neil has said he is confident of getting a forward through the door. But not for anything like the money Chelsea are demanding. Wolves have been in talks over a loan move for Corinthians attacker Yuri Alberto.

Broja was on the bench last night, and he was joined there later by Conor Gallagher who was one of three players hooked at half-time by Pochettino in the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool. About which we have Conclusions. 16 of them.

Might that have been Gallagher’s last appearance in blue? Probably not. We know Tottenham are keen on the England midfielder but, again, Chelsea’s demands for £50million make it likely he will finish the season at Stamford Bridge. By which point, he will be a year from the end of his contract.

Spurs have also been linked with Dominic Solanke but a deadline day deal looks unlikely. Ange Postecoglou could let Bryan Gil leave on loan, with the Evening Standard suggesting a temporary move to Brighton is on the cards, while the Seagulls remain in talks with Stuttgart about lending them Mahmoud Dahoud.

Sheffield United need signings today for the sake of their slim survival hopes and Football Insider says they are talking to Leicester about a deal for Harry Souttar. But the Blades have competition in the shape of Everton.

There should be some action at Aston Villa, who seem to have finally agreed a deal to sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough. Fabrizio Romano says Villa have also agreed to sign England Under-19 full-back Lino Sousa from Arsenal.

The most interesting activity around Villa today could centre on Jacob Ramsey, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all linked with the midfielder. But Villa are said to be keen to hold on to the 22-year-old and will only e tempted by a silly offer.