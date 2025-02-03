January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Marcus Rashford's transfer is done, while Mathys Tel and Evan Ferguson wait to move.

Welcome to January Deadline Day XXIII! Stay with Football365 up to and beyond the deadline for all the gossip and done deals…

Follow all the action – or at least the bulls*** and bluster – up to the closure of the winter window at 11pm.

If it’s done deals you want, here’s every Premier League transfer completed this month.

And here the 20 biggest deals done around the world, and the clubs that have splurged most this month.

Get involved and let us have your views in the live blog or Below The Line.