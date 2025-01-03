The January window is not renowned for being full of giddy excitement; last year the biggest mover was a kid joining Barcelona who is now on loan at Real Betis. Not one 2024 transfer made the list of 20 biggest January deals ever.

But that could all change in 2025 with Manchester United and Manchester City both needing to arrest some pretty terrible form.

Here are the biggest transfers in the world in January 2025:

1) Seko Fofana (Al Nassr to Rennes) – £16.6m

A year on loan with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq from Al Nassr was more than enough for the Ivorian midfielder, who jumped at the chance to return to France with the Ligue Un mid-tablers. Had he not heard highest-paid footballer in the world Ronaldo declare the Saudi league to be stronger than the PSG parade?

2) Paulinho (Atletico-MG to Palmeiras) – £15m

No, not that Paulinho. Or that one. But the one-cap Brazilian striker and former Bayer Leverkusen flop who has joined the Brazilian giants for a tidy fee just two years after returning to Brazil on a free transfer.

3) Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge to Cincinnati) – £12.7m

It’s an MLS transfer record for the Togolese international striker (full name: Ahoueke Steeve Kévin Denkey) who was the Belgian Pro League top scorer of 2023/24.

4) Diego Gomez (Inter Miami to Brighton) – £10.8m

Following in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Alister among others from South America comes the Paraguayan midfielder who can play as an 8, a 10 or on either wing. Chelsea will be watching…

5) Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven to San Diego) – £10m

The Mexican veteran who is somehow still on 29 is the first Designated Player for the new MLS team after winning the second of two Dutch titles with PSV.

6) Facundo Torres (Orlando to Palmeiras) – £9.5m

Another big-money signing for the Brazilian club, this time reuniting the Uruguayan international with Joaquin Piquerez.

7) Gift Orban (Olympique Lyon to Hoffenheim) – £7.5m

Just a year and five goals after joining the French club, the Nigerian striker is on the move again to his fourth European country.

8) Jeffinho (Olympique Lyon to Botafogo) – £4.4m

Two years after joining Lyon from Botafogo and a year after he headed back to Brazil on loan, Little Jeff makes the move permanent for a reduced fee.

9) Carlos Palacios (Colo-Colo to Boca Juniors) – £3.8m

It’s been a big month for South Americans so far…Palacios is a Chilean international. No relation to Wilson.

10) Hercules (Fortaleza to Fluminense) – £3.8m

Another Brazilian, Hercules has realised his dream by signing for the Rio giants.