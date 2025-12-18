Liverpool and Chelsea should be going all out to tempt Crystal Palace and Marc Guehi, while Man Utd should leave Antoine Semenyo to City or Spurs…

The January transfer window is nearly upon us, which means the less-well-run Premier League clubs will be just starting to contemplate what they might need.

For the slackers – and the rest – we’ve pointed towards their most urgent requirement next month…

Arsenal – defensive cover

Arsenal came out of the summer with perhaps the deepest squad – certainly in terms of quality – in the Premier League, which has come in handy as injuries have mounted. Mikel Arteta says the Gunners are ‘open’ and ‘alert’ to strengthening in January which, if done right, could offer a timely boost as they enter the second half of their title chase.

Where could they use an addition? A dynamic left-sided forward would be lovely, but not easy to source. At the back, it ought to be simpler to add some further cover since Arteta’s rearguard has been stretched by injuries, despite the depth at his disposal.

Aston Villa – a wide forward

Similarly, Villa could benefit from a January boost, especially if they remain among the title contenders, and what they do in January could tell us how serious they are about pushing the likes of Arsenal, City and Chelsea. The summer showed the restrictions Unai Emery and his staff are working under, but if Villa can source an attacker who can play off either flank, like Marcus Rashford last January, then the manager will be keen to do it. Unless over Christmas Jadon Sancho suddenly remembers he’s a footballer. Some cover for Ollie Watkins would be nice too.

Bournemouth – keep Semenyo, find midfield cover

All the noise around Bournemouth’s window will focus on Antoine Semenyo. If they can get beyond the first fortnight, after which the forward’s £65million release clause becomes inactive, the Cherries will be better placed to rediscover their early-season form through the second half of the campaign. Tyler Adams’ injury is a concern because without the USA international, Andoni Iraola is light on natural defensive midfielders.

Brentford – a versatile forward

“Yes, I’m sure there’s going to be options that we will look at and look to do in January if we feel it’s right,” said Keith Andrews amid a recent shortage of forwards. The bench against Leeds featured only two attackers with not a Premier League minute between them. Not only have the goals dried up in recent weeks, so too have the shots, with their three lowest performances for xG coming in the last three matches during which they have mustered a total of four shots on target. Losing Dango Ouattara to AFCON won’t help.

Brighton – a right-back and a centre-forward

Given the Seagulls generally use the January window to get ahead of the game for the summer, they would have been looking to strengthen at right-back with Joel Veltman, 34 next month and their only recognised full-back on that side, set to be on his way at the end of the season. But Brighton are also looking light at centre-forward, especially in light of Stefanos Tzimas’s season-ending injury.

Burnley – proven Prem quality

On paper, Scott Parker’s squad actually looks quite balanced and there are few areas that immediately look in need of reinforcing. But what it lacks is proven Premier League quality across the board. The Clarets have been competitive but their recent poor run has highlighted weaknesses in moments at both ends. Parker is missing a regular centre-back, central midfielder and centre-forward through AFCON, which does little to suggest their woes will end in time for Christmas. Easier said than done, but an experienced centre-back is a must if they have any realistic hope of improving the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Chelsea – a centre-back

Despite signing all the players, Chelsea still look light in a few areas. Enzo Maresca needs more from his centre-forwards, with the two bought in the summer, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, struggling to get going, but a dominant centre-back is more of a priority. What would Palace accept to wave off Marc Guehi half a season early? And, perhaps more to the point, what might Guehi accept to pass up the chance to pick his club in the summer?

Crystal Palace – a wide forward

Oliver Glasner wants Palace to use the winter window to ‘correct what we missed in the summer’, with a wide forward and a right wing-back towards the top of his list. Ismaila Sarr’s injury and AFCON call-up gives Glasner the perfect opportunity to highlight how light they are on attacking width, especially on the left.

Everton – a right-back

David Moyes could use another forward, though Everton should probably stop trying to buy strikers until they have sussed how to sign a good one. The Toffees are also light in both full-back positions, with the right more of a priority than the left. Seamus Coleman, at 37, remains Moyes’ preferred option but the Irishman, inevitably, is creaking, meaning Jake O’Brien and James Garner have had to move across and back from central defence and midfield respectively.

Garner has been very impressive, which might tempt the Toffees to wait until the summer, but the ex-Man Utd midfielder also deserves a chance to show what he can do in his preferred position.

Fulham – a forward

Marco Silva never looks happy but the manager’s mug will be even grumpier if Fulham don’t furnish his squad with reinforcements next month. Silva is particularly light on centre-forwards, with Raul Jiminez carrying the load singlehandedly while Rodrigo Muniz is hamstrung. A midfielder would be nice too.

Leeds United – attacking reinforcements

Although more pace in the forward line would be ideal, the urgency for a centre-forward isn’t perhaps as great as it was following Daniel Farke’s switch of formation, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha pairing up to great effect. Can Farke rely on both stay fit? He might have to gamble if he wants more creativity behind. Of course, it might not be one or the other, but with Leeds, it probably is.

Liverpool – a centre-back

Antoine Semenyo might be hogging much of the attention, especially while doubts remain over Mo Salah’s willingness to be a team player, but Liverpool’s most dire need is at the centre of their defence. They should have moved more decisively for Marc Guehi in the summer instead of waiting until the final day. They – like Chelsea – have an opportunity to pay for the Palace defender now rather than wait in line when he goes free in the summer. This time, they should grasp it.

Manchester City – a winger

If there is any truth in the reports that Savinho and Oscar Bobb are among the three players most likely to be sold to fund some January strengthening, then Pep Guardiola will be wanting a winger, especially with Jeremy Doku facing a spell on the sidelines. There’s a lad at Bournemouth available for a fair price. A midfielder would be useful too if Rodri’s injuries are likely to persist.

Manchester United – a midfielder

United can flutter their eyelashes at Semenyo as much as they like but they should be banned from signing anyone until they have recruited a mobile midfielder. Which, no doubt, they will tell us is impossible in January.

Newcastle United – a centre-back

Eddie Howe is currently down to two fit senior centre-backs and although injury issues may ease, there is a strong case for adding more quality into the backline. Tino Livramento’s injury on Wednesday night is a huge concern as they could be short at right-back too. They could also use some creativity in attack, which is likely to be harder to source in January.

Nottingham Forest – a central midfielder

Forest are flying right now but Sean Dyche is pushing for reinforcements in his first transfer window in charge, especially while they combine domestic and European commitments. A midfielder is said to be highest on Dyche’s wishlist, which makes sense with Ryan Yates sidelined and Douglas Luiz not pulling up trees at Forest. Ibrahim Sangare will be a miss too during AFCON. Dyche would doubtless like a centre-back, not just because he loves centre-backs, but Forest are short on depth in the middle of their back four.

Sunderland – if anything, cover in midfield

Firstly, they need all their half-dozen players back sharpish from AFCON. Then, you could understand the temptation to do very little given the success of their summer activity. But Sunderland – even if there are no gaping holes in a squad that, if anything, needs thinning out – have an opportunity here to strengthen from a position of maximum authority, especially if they have eyes on Europe. That will almost certainly be beyond them if Granit Xhaka, 33, or Noah Sadiki break down.

Tottenham Hotspur – a left winger

“Of course, we will definitely be in the market. No doubt about that,” Thomas Frank has said, before showing he still doesn’t really know Spurs at all: “We want them as early as possible.” Frank has tried multiple options on the left following Son Heung-min’s departure. None have worked. Semenyo would be a very fine addition but Spurs will almost certainly spend most of the month fruitlessly chasing the Bournemouth winger before hurriedly signing an inferior alternative. A functioning football club would also seek some cover at full-back too.

West Ham – a centre-forward

It wouldn’t be a window without West Ham being in the market for a striker. In this one, they will probably pack off Niclas Fullkrug, who could fall up to the actual AC Milan in a Serie A title race, leaving Nuno woefully light and banking on the robustness of Callum Wilson. Nuno needs a pacey forward with a goal threat. He’ll probably get Michail Antonio.

Wolves – a sodding miracle

Not to sound glib, but Wolves need quality across the board: up front, in midfield, at the back, and maybe in goal too. So poor was their summer, it makes the winter window almost irrelevant, since convincing players to sign for a club on their way to being the Premier League’s worst ever is a desperately tough sell. But if there’s one thing Jeff Shi and his cronies can do, it’s sell…