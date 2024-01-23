Arsenal, Man Utd should go for it: Every Prem club’s priority in final week of January transfer window

It has been a quiet month so far and plenty of clubs still have the same objectives they had prior to January. Man Utd and Arsenal still need strikers, even if they think they can make do…

Arsenal: go for it and buy a centre-forward

We just wonder if Arsenal have a big move in them this week. The noises coming out of the Emirates recently suggest they will make do with what forwards they have for the rest of the season, but that feels like another missed opportunity. Do it, Mikel.

Aston Villa: try harder for Morgan Rogers

Villa have had two bids turned down by Middlesbrough for Rogers, who would offer Unai Emery cover across his forward line. The Villans are said to be confident of getting a deal done but Boro won’t cave on their valuation.

Bournemouth: keep Dominic Solanke

Before the window opened, we suggested that Bournemouth might want to look for a left-sided defender in case they lost Lloyd Kelly. Which they still might. But the Cherries found some cover at Blackburn, where James Hill had spent the first half of the season on loan. He’s been recalled and started against Liverpool on Sunday, with Kelly coming off the bench after injury. Bournemouth’s only real concern would be one of the bigger boys deciding late on to move decisively for Solanke.

Brentford: keep Ivan Toney

Arsenal or, more likely, Chelsea might do something silly with regards to an offer for Toney but Brentford absolutely should resist. Unless it’s really silly. Like, nine-figures silly.

Brighton: one more signing just to be sure

The Seagulls are reaching the end of their trickiest window yet. Roberto De Zerbi wanted recruits to strengthen ‘three or four positions’ – so far, he has been given an exciting 19-year-old full-back. But the manager seems either to have changed his tune or accepted the view that Brighton will have enough once their injured players return. Which may well be the case, but does not plan for further absentees through the coming weeks when their European commitments bite once more. It feels like one more addition, perhaps a midfielder, would put everyone at ease, especially De Zerbi.

Burnley: move for quality loans

Vincent Kompany hasn’t hidden his desire to strengthen in a number of positions. So far, he’s only got a striker in David Datro Fofana who, with the greatest of respect, isn’t going to be the difference between Burnley getting out of the mire or going down with a whimper. The Clarets don’t possess much of a budget so they have a week to scour the loan market, otherwise the January window is likely to be viewed as a missed opportunity. It worked for them in the Championship, which is where they are heading if they don’t recruit this week.

Chelsea: sign a striker

‘Easiest of the lot…sign a sodding striker’ is what we wrote before the window opened and little has changed, If anything, the desire to sell Armando Broja, especially if they find a fool to part with £50million, makes a centre-forward even more of a necessity.

Crystal Palace: change manager

Sorry, Roy. Palace would obviously prefer to limp on to the end of the season and give Hodgson a proper send-off – another one – but that could do more harm than good. If Steve Cooper or Julen Lopetegui are keen, appoint one of them. Then consult them over a midfielder.

Everton: resist the temptation to sell Amadou Onana

Everton are already light in midfield so losing Onana would be problematic for Sean Dyche, regardless of the good it would do the club financially.

Fulham: keep Joao Palhinha

As time has passed, the likelihood of Palhinha getting the move he craved seems to have dropped. The midfielder seemed to be playing for a transfer after his Bayern Munich switch fell through but interested parties appear to have been put off by the Cottagers’ demands. Unless they are waiting for their moment to pounce. In which case, Fulham should resist, even if Andre arrives.

Liverpool: decide on a defender

Little has changed since before the start of the month when we suggested that Jurgen Klopp might want to accelerate any plans he might have had to sign a centre-back in the summer. He is still down to three senior centre-backs – one of whom is having to fill in at left-back – and rookie Jarell Quansah. But the Reds have coped with their absentees so far even if they are another injury away from a defensive headache.

Luton: scan for centre-backs while prepping for tough run

In contrast to their relegation rivals, Luton already look well set for the remainder of the dog fight. And Rob Edwards spoke of his experience as a player with Blackpool when an over-active January hampered their survival prospects. So unless an opportunity presents itself, especially at centre-back, the Hatters can put their feet up and prepare for six games against five of last season’s European qualifiers and a six-pointer versus Sheffield United.

Manchester City: let Kalvin Phillips play football

City don’t really do January. Their last major winter signing was Aymeric Laporte six years ago. They aren’t short in any area and they patently don’t need Phillips. So stop asking for over £400,000 a match for another club to borrow him for the rest of the season.

Manchester United: sign a centre-forward

United, like many clubs, aren’t flush for cash this month, but it would be hard to justify not moving for another centre-forward. Right now, Erik ten Hag has Rasmus Hojlund whom he can rely upon – for availability, if not for goals – while Anthony Martial does whatever it is he is actually doing right now while he trousers his last six pay-packets as a United player. Not signing a centre-forward, even on loan, would be astonishing yet not at all surprising.

Newcastle – lean on Saudi mates to fund a midfield signing

Newcastle are in a sell-to-buy situation so it doesn’t matter how much they need a midfielder, they won’t get one without raising a few quid first. There is little point in selling the face of Phase One of their Saudi revolution, but if Miguel Almiron can be ushered towards Al-Shabab, then those entirely legitimate funds can go in Eddie Howe’s kitty.

Nottingham Forest – keep Morgan Gibbs-White

Newcastle are also sniffing around Gibbs-White. Forest would be mad to part with their most creative player. But, Forest…

Sheffield United – sign at least one defender

The Blades needed defenders more than anything else. So far, they have signed a forward. Chris Wilder said before the window opened that he would ‘wheel and deal’ and the Blades have been linked with several stoppers, but none have yet come off. He has a week to stiffen up what is comfortably the Premier League’s worst defence.

Tottenham – replace Hojbjerg with a first-team-ready midfielder

Spurs have been among the busier clubs so far this month, with a couple of big signings and plenty shunted towards the exit, even if only on loan. It feels like they have one more big-ish one of each left in them. If Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to leave, then Conor Gallagher would be an ideal replacement, but not for the money Chelsea want for a player 18 months from the end of his contract.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

West Ham – find a striker

It seems the Hammers recognise the need to sign a centre-forward but, mercifully, they have also taken the view that paying £50million for Broja would be nuts. Now what, though? Villa won’t loan them Jhon Duran, and Victor Boniface would be a difficult deal to do since Bayer Leverkusen would expect a fortune to let him go mid-season and he’s out until March anyway.

Wolves – borrow a striker

Wolves needed a striker and by shipping out Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic on loan, they have laid the groundwork for a late January move. “We’re in a spot now where we can do something and lets see what happens over the next few days,” Gary O’Neil said after the goalless draw with Brighton on Monday. “I’m confident we’ll get something done. I would expect it to be a loan.”