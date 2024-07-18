Jarell Quansah sends Arne Slot a message even as Liverpool continue centre-back hunt

Liverpool prospect Jarell Quansah believes that he is ready to make the step up to being an important member of the first team as he reveals that he takes little satisfaction from his achievements to date.

Quansah insists that he has spent the summer working hard to improve on his game rather than reflecting on a breakthrough campaign in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club.

He wants to continue saoking up the lessons at Anfield and isn’t too bothered by Liverpool‘s very public hunt for another centre-back.

Joel Matip has moved on from the club which leaves a void that Quansah has been tipped to fill but he isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“I was waiting for the moment for it to click and stuff like that, but I don’t think I’m going to get used to what happened last season,” Quansah told the club’s official website.

“I’m always a person who wants to improve and kick on.

“I look at the positives and the negatives, and I just try to take it all in and try to improve for the next season really. That’s what my reflecting sort of told me – it was just about how to kick on and how to be the best version of myself.

“It’s more of the same and to just keep improving. Like I said before, try to be the best version of myself and just keep getting better and better on the training pitch and being a sponge and taking everything around me that I can.”

Quansah says that little will change about his approach to the game as he prepares to try and impress the new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

The defender feels this won’t be any great change of pace as his last few campaigns have been all about impressing those in charge and earning fresh opportunities.

“To be fair, I’ve had to do that in the past few seasons. It’s not too much different,” he added.

“You always have to impress and there’s always different styles they have to implement and you have to get used to. It’s just adapting to that really and trying to implement his game plan.

“It’s good. I think a lot of my strengths can be shown in the system he likes to play. Obviously I like playing with the ball as well, so I think what the gaffer likes to do is a lot that I like. But there’s still a lot to improve on.”

The 21-year-old asserts that it is an exciting time to be at Anfield.

“There’s so much to look forward to,” he stated.

“We had a great year last year and I think there’s a lot of positives we can look back at.

“Moving to this season, although it’s a new coach and a new style of play, I think it’ll suit us and it’s times to be excited for.”