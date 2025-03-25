Jarrad Branthwaite’s England squad snub may have convinced him to explore opportunities away from Goodison Park, with Man Utd and Man City among the interested parties, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has cut an imposing figure at the heart of Everton’s defence this season, playing a leading role in the David Moyes-led revival which has produced four wins and five draws since January 11.

He’s also been ever-present, starting 19 consecutive Premier League fixtures since November 9. David Moyes has been forthcoming in his praise for the emerging talent, recently saying: “Jarrad is a top player… If people want to buy Jarrad, bring a big bag of money.”

Fresh reports suggest Branthwaite is open to an exit, despite being under contract with the club until 2027, in a bid to force himself into Thomas Tuchel’s reckoning. He’s currently on duty with England U21s.

His availability may be music to the ears of Ruben Amorim as he sets about patching up a sinking ship over at Old Trafford, while rivals Man City are also thought to be long-term admirers of the blossoming Englishman.

However, it was Man Utd who made the first move last summer, seeing several bids rejected and letting the cat out of the bag regarding Branthwaite’s availability.

It’s thought the Red Devils went as high as £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons to secure his services, but neither club nor player was keen to push through a deal as the Toffees quoted a figure closer to £70 million.

Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt have both come under fire from United fans at points in the season, while Victor Lindelof has been afforded just 240 minutes of Premier League playing time.

Long gone are the days of Man City being able to throw blank cheques or secret contracts (ALLEGEDLY) at players, yet Branthwaite could be a welcome addition to the Pep Guardiola rebuild that’s in full swing.

The Citizens had the future in mind when they captured the signatures of 21-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov and 19-year-old Vitor Reis in January, players bought to be long-term successors to 30-year-olds John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Branthwaite potential departure is part of a wider problem with 13 players out of contract at the Merseyside club as they prepare to move into their new home at Bramley Moore Dock.

Another potential benefactor of their predicament could be City rivals and Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool, as they’re said to be planning for life after Virgil van Dijk with reports linking the Dutchman to PSG refusing to subside.

No side has kept more clean sheets (12) than Arne Slot’s team this season so Van Dijk’s departure would pose a major problem, perhaps one that sets in motion the rebuild everyone was anticipating when the ex-Feyenoord head coach arrived in the summer.

Always keen to throw money – but not too much money – at a solution that doesn’t solve the equation, Tottenham are also credited with an interest.

While Ange Postecoglou’s leaky defence has entertained us all this season – well, probably not Spurs fans – keeping the ball out of the net has been as big an issue as keeping everyone fit.

It remains to be seen where Branthwaite’s preferred landing spot is but it seems increasingly unlikely that Everton will have the ambition or financial clout to retain his services.