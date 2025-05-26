Jarrod Bowen speaks out on Tottenham rumours and his West Ham future

Jarrod Bowen has spoken out amid reported interest from Tottenham, with the West Ham forward responding to speculation over a potential summer exit.

Bowen, 28, has been a key figure for the Hammers once again this season, contributing goals, assists and consistent performances at a time when the club have struggled for stability under Graham Potter.

Without his presence, West Ham may well have found themselves in a far more precarious position.

Tottenham and Liverpool have both been linked with a move, with CaughtOffside previously reporting that both clubs were monitoring Bowen’s situation ahead of the transfer window.

Spurs, who will be playing Champions League football next season, are understood to see Bowen as a player who could strengthen their wide options.

West Ham’s stance has remained firm, with the club reluctant to sell one of their most important players.

However, speculation has continued, fuelled in part by questions over the club’s financial position and whether a significant bid might force the board’s hand.

Now, Bowen has addressed the rumours directly, and while he made it clear he has no intention of leaving, he admitted the final decision rests with the board.

“You score a couple of goals, the transfer window comes around the corner, and people are interested in you,” Bowen said when asked about links to Tottenham.

Bowen has scored 74 goals and registered 43 assists in 238 appearances for West Ham, with his continued form earning him a recall to the England squad earlier this year.

“I have been linked a few times in different transfer windows when I have had good seasons.

“I have been here for five, five-and-a-half years now, and I have got good numbers in goals and assists, so I think that is always going to come.

“But we are sitting here at a club where we have won a European trophy, we have finished in high places, had a Europa League semi-final, so we have had a lot of success as well since I have been here.

“We have had a blip this season, and when we won the Conference League, I think we finished lower as well, but no one remembers that because we won the trophy as well.

“This is the first season where we have had no Europe, and we have been really poor in the league position, so talk is going to happen.

“But for me, unless the club turned around and said they were selling me, then I won’t be going anywhere.”