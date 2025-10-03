West Ham United could lose star player Jarrod Bowen if their form doesn’t improve under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, according to reports.

Bowen has scored three goals in six Premier League games this season, but West Ham have been woeful, claiming four points from their opening six games.

The Hammers sit 19th in the Premier League above Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their awful start to the campaign costing Graham Potter his job.

Despite Potter fulfilling his media duties as normal ahead of Monday’s trip to Everton, West Ham sacked him on Saturday morning, swiftly replacing him with recently departed Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno.

Nuno was in the dugout as West Ham drew 1-1 at Everton and will hope to earn his first win as Irons boss against Arsenal on Saturday.

Discussing his first priorities after his first full week of training, Nuno told reporters on Friday: “We know that we have to compete. That is the main message that has been passed on to me. We need to be strong, we need to be aggressive and we need to be brave, and we will do our best to be all of those things.

“We want to bring the fans closer to us. They were there in Liverpool [against Everton on Monday night] and the help they gave us was amazing. Hopefully that happens again on Saturday. We know they’ll be there supporting us, but it’s up to us to give them something back.

“The bond between the team and the fans is really important. When they have the help of the fans, the boys feel free and they feel joy, so we want to make sure we are giving something to them.”

Bowen is under contract until 2030, so keeping hold of him won’t be at the forefront of Nuno’s mind, but if West Ham’s form doesn’t improve, he might have to convince the Hammers captain to stay.

This is according to Football Insider, where transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke says “something might happen” regarding Bowen’s future if West Ham continue to struggle.

“Bowen’s been probably the most consistent player for West Ham over the last couple of seasons. West Ham won’t really want to lose him,” O’Rourke said.

“The only way something might change in Bowen’s future is if somebody does come in and try and test the water with an offer for Bowen, but he’s under long-term contracts at West Ham until 2030, so West Ham will be demanding a big, big fee.

“Obviously if West Ham are going to continue to struggle and be at the wrong end of the table in relegation fights, then something might happen.

“Bowen could think ‘I want to be playing at a higher level’, especially if he wants to continue to establish himself in the England fold going forward as well.

“As I said right now, Bowen’s long-term future remains at West Ham until somebody tries to prise him away.”

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arsenal, Nuno revealed Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return from injury.

“[Yesterday] we worked with 22 boys. [Today] is the day that we make decisions,” he said.

“Todibo, last week, he didn’t train all the sessions; he was not involved. Now he’s involved. Let’s wait and see. [Wan-Bissaka], the same, the same.

“Thank God this week has been good, they are recovering. And today, like I said, with the exception of George [Earthy], who unfortunately had an issue last week, all the players are available.”