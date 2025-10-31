Jason Wilcox emerges from the Man Utd shadows to praise his own work

Jason Wilcox has given himself a good old pat on the back for the excellent work he’s done in the transfer market now that things are going well for Manchester United.

The Director of Football’s silence through the club’s struggles last season and at the start of the current campaign has been deafening. Ruben Amorim has cut a lonely figure, fronting up to continuous questions about his future, the quality of the squad and general state of a once great club.

But now, on the back of three consecutive Premier League wins in October, which might just be the greatest Man Utd month since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Wilcox is all too eager to hail the players he’s played a big hand in bringing to the club.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have provided energy and quality to the attack, while Benjamin Sesko looks as though he could be the real deal, though the jury is still be out on the striker. And Senne Lammens has been something of a revelation after coming into the team in recent weeks as the new No.1 goalkeeper.

All four signings would be classed as hits rather than misses at this early stage of their Old Trafford careers, and Wilcox is delighted with the way they’ve settled at the club.

He said: “Yeah the guys have settled in really, really quickly. I think especially when you look at Matheus and Bryan, they have played in the Premier League and they have lived in England, so there is a quicker transition.

“I think for Benji and Senne, you look at their transition and they have transitioned really well. We are really pleased. They are two young players, two for the future, but they have settled in amazingly well.

“They are all good guys, even from last summer’s window, they are top professionals, top players and we are really optimistic we are going in the right direction.

“We have a clear plan. I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside.

“I see the intensity, I am at training every day, I see the way that they train, the way they apply themselves, the way they communicate and get on with each other.

“Like I say, when you lose football matches you are always going to be a little bit disappointed and especially at this club.”

Wilcox then insisted that he, Amorim and the other Man Utd decision-makers aren’t about to rest on their laurels, aware of the need to bring in further talent to challenge for Champions League qualification and major trophies in the future.

He added: “We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.

“For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions League, win Premier League, we have got to invest in the squad. We have got to buy the right players.

“The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward. It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.

“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built.

“We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”