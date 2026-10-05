Liverpool ready to sell ‘nightmare’ defender to Barcelona for £35m – report

Liverpool are ready to sell Jeremie Frimpong to Barcelona, with the defender failing to impress Reds manager Andoni Iraola, according to a report.

Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the Merseyside club until 2030.

The defender told Liverpool’s official website at the time: “It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

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Much was expected of Frimpong when he joined Liverpool, but injuries have restricted him to just 40 appearances for the Reds so far in his career.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, who was appointed in the role in the summer of 2026, has handed the 25-year-old Dutch right-back just two starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Frimpong has played just 31 minutes in the Champions League for Liverpool so far this campaign.

Liverpool willing to sell Jeremie Frimpong to Barcelona

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has 22,600 followers on X, has claimed that Barcelona want to sign Frimpong, adding that Liverpool are ready to sell him for £35million.

Jesus wrote on X at 9:29am on October 5: “EXCLUSIVE: Barça isn’t just following Pedro Porro: Jeremie Frimpong is also on the shortlist to bolster the right-back position

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“Flick requested him in his first year alongside Olmo, and Deco isn’t losing sight of his situation.

“The player is going through a nightmare at Liverpool, unable to adapt to England.

“Plus, he doesn’t factor into Iraola’s plans, who relies much more on Ronald Araújo for that position.

“Frimpong is very open to signing with Barça. The Reds are opening the door to his exit for £35M.”

In late September, former Chelsea and Netherlands international star Ruud Gullit said that Liverpool should use Frimpong as a right-winger and not as a right-back.

Gullit said: “The problem with Jeremie Frimpong is that he is a right winger who Liverpool are playing as a right-back and that’s not his position.

“He’s a right winger, he’s not a right-back.

“Look, nobody can replace Mohamed Salah. That is too difficult.

“But that is his best position. Can Xabi Alonso offer him a better situation at Chelsea?

“Well, the market is closed. Let the people talk.”

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