Jeremy Jacquet drops huge clue on whether Virgil van Dijk is leaving Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet has spoken highly of Virgil van Dijk, and his comments suggest that the Netherlands international defender will not leave Anfield this summer.

Van Dijk has been on the books of Liverpool since 2018 and has established himself as a modern-day legend for the Merseyside club.

The central defender has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once, the EFL Cup on two occasions, and the Champions League once with Liverpool so far in his career.

Van Dijk, though, is 34 now and is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season.

There has been growing speculation in recent times that Van Dijk could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer.

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are said to be ‘very close’ to striking a deal for Van Dijk.

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However, new Liverpool signing Jacquet’s comments on Van Dijk suggest that the Dutchman is likely to stay put at Anfield.

Jacquet’s £60million move to Liverpool from Rennes was made official on Wednesday, with an agreement having been reached in February, and the Frenchman spoke highly of Van Dijk to the club’s media channels.

Jeremy Jacquet praises Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk

When asked how excited he is to play alongside Van Dijk, Jacquet told Liverpool’s official website: “Of course, I’m really excited to line up alongside a great player like him. I think he’s up there with the best centre-backs in the world currently, so I can only learn from him.”

The 20-year-old centre-back was then asked if Van Dijk is one of his idols.

The new Liverpool player responded by saying: “I don’t like using the word ‘idol’, not even for the best players I admire.

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“But naturally, he’s a player I look up to.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s one of the best centre-backs and if I want to reach the very top I’ve got to absorb as much as I can from him, obviously.”

Jacquet is clearly excited to be lining up alongside Van Dijk and learning from him.

With Ibrahima Konate having left Liverpool for Real Madrid, Van Dijk’s importance for Andoni Iraola’s team cannot be emphasised enough.

Van Dijk remains one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and Jacquet can only learn from him.

With Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson having left Liverpool already this summer, it is hard to imagine the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), also letting Van Dijk leave.

Jacquet being asked about Van Dijk by Liverpool’s media channels is a big clue that the club have no plans whatsoever to sever their ties with the Dutchman.

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