Jermaine Jenas issues apology after hypocritical ‘sh*thouse’ social media slam branded ‘disgraceful’

Jermaine Jenas says ‘my emotions got the better of me’ after the One Show co-host called referee Robert Jones a ‘complete sh*thouse’ on social media in the North London derby.

Jenas – who made over 200 appearances for Tottenham – wasn’t happy with Arsenal being awarded a penalty after Cristian Romero was punished for handball.

Taking to X, Jenas wrote: ‘Complete s***house of a referee! They’re all ruining our game!’

Jenas’ abuse of the referee came just two months after he fronted a campaign to protect match officials called ‘Love Football, Protect the Game’ .

In a video for the campaign, Jenas says: “The emotions of the game get to us all. I know all about that. But whether out on the pitch, in the stands or on the sidelines, we’ve all got to do better, at all levels.

“No more surrounding refs, no more abuse, no more intimidation, no more discrimination. Let’s make sure that this season is different. We all do it for the love of the game. Let’s show our pride and passion in the right way.”

Following just criticism for his outburst, Jenas apologised, insisting ‘my emotions got the better of me’.

He wrote: ‘I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday. I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it’s an area I’ve been vocal in.

‘My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA and to all match officials.’

Referee charity RefSupportUK were among those to criticise Jenas’ initial comments, branding them “disgraceful”.

“This is a disgraceful tweet and you should be ashamed,” they said. “Your tweet encourages online abuse of referees and considering your role on TV your employers need to give their head a wobble.

“Remember Anthony Taylor and his family were attacked at an airport because of antics such as yours.

“People of influence working, for BBC, or anyone else for that matter, have a responsibility to not be the starting gun for referee abuse. Not so long ago the FA were paying him to be part of a campaign to protect match officials. His hypocrisy is breathtaking.”

