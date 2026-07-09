Pundit names only team that can STOP ‘very scary’ France from winning World Cup

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has named the only country he believes can stop France from winning the World Cup, having been blown away by ‘very scary’ Les Bleus.

The two-time winners face African side Morocco in the quarter-finals on Thursday night, having been the clear standout team in the competition to date, topping Group I and then seeing off Sweden and Paraguay, albeit in a tough contest, in the knockout stage.

Morocco have impressed in recent major tournaments, having won a controversial AFCON final against Senegal, while also reaching the World Cup last-four in 2022 – where they lost to the French.

Reigning European champions Spain, meanwhile, face Belgium in their quarter-final tie on Friday and Jenas believes Luis de la Fuente’s side will advance on their way to winning the World Cup.

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“France are scary, I know that. They’re very scary,” the former Tottenham star told 10bet.

“When it comes to stopping France, it’s tough because I look at Spain and they’re starting to kind of click into gear now.

“I said Spain at the start, so I’m going to stick to Spain. Spain are still better going forward than they are defensively, whereas France does have the complete package, and are fully in flow.

“I’m going to stick with Spain because that’s what I said. But I have to say, I’ve really enjoyed watching France play.”

Desailly backing France for World Cup glory

Meanwhile, France legend Marcel Desailly, who played his part in the French team that won the competition in 1998, is, unsurprisingly, backing Les Blues to lift the title for the third time in North America.

Indeed, when asked if he believes France will win the World Cup, Desailly told Sportscasting: “The impression that we have now, it’s a big yes.

“Who is going to stop France? The impression that England have given the fans watching is underwhelming.

‘”Germany were poor and have been eliminated. A massive under-performance. Brazil is growing. But today it is France who is showing great ability.

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“France have been the “wow” team at the tournament so far – they’ve looked much better than the rest.

“Now, they will play Paraguay, and there is no fear at all. It will end up 3-0 or 4-0. The stats will completely explode and confidence will be at its peak.

“If there are no injuries, France is going to win the World Cup. I have no doubt about it.”