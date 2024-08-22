Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC as ex-Match of the Day presenter is accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Ex-Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC after appearing as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show.

The former England and Tottenham midfielder has been axed amid reports claiming he was the subject of complaints over “inappropriate behaviour”.

Regarding the matter, a BBC Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a BBC spokesperson said.

It has also been claimed that Jenas has been dropped by agent MC Saatchi with his page no longer available on the company’s website.

In a bizarre twist, the 41-year-old was a surprise presenter on talkSPORT’s ‘Drive’ programme alongside Jermaine Pennant on Thursday afternoon as news of his departure from the BBC broke.

Jenas was seen a prime candidate to succeed Gary Lineker as lead presenter on Match of the Day and last year made it clear he had his eyes on the role.

“I would obviously be up for it… it’s Match of the Day and it would be a great opportunity,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead but I hosted Match of the Day 2, which was the first one I’ve ever done. I loved it, it felt comfortable to me, it felt normal, and I love doing The One Show as well.”

Jenas’ playing career was ended by a serious knee injury in 2014 while at his final club QPR.

He spent eight years until 2013 at Tottenham, where he made 155 appearances, and also completed spells at Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. He won 21 caps for England from 2003 to 2009.

Officially his retirement came in 2016 after finally conceding defeat in his attempt to overcome his injury, but by then he had already begun transitioning into his media career.

He started out at ITV Sport and BT Sport and there were also detours into reality TV and documentary making before his career took off at the BBC, becoming a permanent host of The One Show in 2021.

Jenas has three children with his wife Ellie Penfold and also a fourth from a previous relationship.