Jesse Lingard ‘offers himself’ to European giants in ambitious attempt to find new club

Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has optimistically ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona, according to reports.

Lingard is without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest last summer.

He signed a one-year contract at the City Ground in the summer of 2022 and has been training in Dubai to keep himself fit.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been mooted, while Everton have been strongly linked in recent days.

It is unclear where Lingard will be playing his football next, but you would be surprised to see him land at Barcelona, where he has been linked.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder has ‘offered’ his services to Barcelona.

The La Liga champions love a bargain and could be tempted by the free agent, who presents an ‘affordable option’ to Xavi.

Their ‘well known’ issues financially and with financial fair play means cheap deals could be Xavi’s only option in the winter transfer window, ‘barring a miracle or major change’.

Unsurprisingly, Lingard views Barcelona as ‘an excellent springboard’ to ‘revive his career’ and would cost less than €2million in wages between now and the end of the season.

Viewed as an ‘experienced option’ ready to slot in to Barca’s team, the transfer might not be as unrealistic as we think.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has confirmed that Everton are exploring the signing of Lingard.

“Lingard needs to find a club soon because we are at the stage where he seems like an ex-footballer and that’s not great at the age of 31,” he said.

“His career has really fallen away and that Nottingham Forest move seems to have played a part in this – so it would be great to see him back in the Premier League to see if he can roll back the years.

“Making it happen will depend on how open-minded he is because this is not going to be a moment when he can command the same sort of money that he has in the past.

“But from checks I have made, I do think there is something to the fact Everton have been exploring his situation and the benefits of getting him on board for the rest of the season.”

