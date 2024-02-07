Jesse Lingard picks new club as Fabrizio Romano confirms ex-Man Utd player has ‘signed’ contract

According to reports, former Manchester United and West Ham United player Jesse Lingard has picked his new club as he has ‘signed’ for FC Seoul.

Lingard has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

The England international shone while on loan with West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign as he grabbed nine goals and four assists in his 16 Premier League appearances.

Instead of making this move permanent, Lingard returned to Man Utd ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and barely featured for the Premier League giants during that campaign before leaving upon the expiry of his contract.

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the veteran midfielder was expected to join West Ham on a free transfer but he ended up joining newly-promoted Nottm Forest.

Last season was also a failure for Lingard as he did not feature prominently for Forest before he was let go ahead of last year’s summer transfer window with the Premier League outfit deciding against extending his one-year contract.

Lingard was training with West Ham earlier this season but they opted against re-signing him. He’s also been linked with MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs but he has now opted to join FC Seoul.

Taking to X, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed this news on Wednesday afternoon. He tweeted: “Jesse Lingard has just signed in as new FC Seoul player. Deal confirmed, set to be announced soon.

“Medical tests completed yesterday, now all documents signed and time to unveil former #MUFC player as new signing. Here we go.”

More to follow…