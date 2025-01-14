Arsenal have confirmed that striker Gabriel Jesus injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Manchester United on Sunday.

Jesus was substituted in the first half of the Gunners’ FA Cup third round clash against Ruben Amorim’s side after colliding with Bruno Fernandes.

The Brazilian appeared to foul Fernandes but the referee did not penalise him and ended up booking the United captain for dissent.

Having fallen very awkwardly after challenging the Portuguese, Jesus and Arsenal feared the worst.

They were right to as Jesus has suffered a season-ending injury to his knee, the Gunners confirmed on Tuesday.

A statement read: “Further to being substituted during our match with Manchester United on Sunday, Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.

“We will continue to keep everyone updated with Gabby’s recovery, with everyone at the club fully focused on supporting Gabby to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Jesus has suffered lots of minor injuries since injuring his knee for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, months after joining Arsenal from Manchester City.

He had a very difficult 2024, falling out of favour following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65million, but was in great form before suffering the injury against United.

Jesus has scored three in his last four Premier League appearances for Arsenal and also bagged a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

