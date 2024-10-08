Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG suffer blow as Aston Villa super-sub snubs new challenge

Jhon Duran has quickly become a fans’ favourite at Villa Park this season having found the net six times in just 10 appearances, being mostly used off the bench.

Duran had been linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer and regarded as just another player who had been on the wish list of the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, though the Columbia international has showed this season that Todd Boehly and Co. may well actually have a clear long-term plan in place.

Duran signed a new deal earlier this week which will now keep him at Aston Villa until 2030, an additional two years on the deal he had signed when completing a move from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18m.

TBR Football understands that Duran had also been at the subject of interest from major European giants Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the club Duran’s goal saw face defeat at Villa Park last week in the Champions League, Bayern Munich.

The report also claims boss Unai Emery was ready to move the 20-year-old on in the summer due to his attitude in training, despite Duran being the Spaniard’s second signing after arriving for a second stint in England having failed to kickstart a rebuild at Arsenal.

Duran has been pushing to start for Villa this season, having just started once, often replacing fellow striker Ollie Watkins, though the duo both ended the game up front in their recent draw against Manchester United.

Villa had reportedly been demanding a fee of £50m to allow Duran to depart the club, and we can see why having made such an impact this season, with Villa sat in fifth place going into the international break.

With the added Champions League games that Emery’s men will play throughout the season, the decision to tie down Duran seems a sensible one, with enough minutes expected to be able to share the workload with Watkins.

Watkins has experienced a slow start this season with the second-city club managing his minutes after playing at the Euros for England in the summer.

The 28-year-old though, has been named in Lee Carsley’s England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Finland, with Duran also jetting off for international duty with Colombia as they gear up to face Bolivia and Chile.

Duran has so far won 12 caps for his country, scoring once and he will be hoping to add to that tally considering the form he is in right now.