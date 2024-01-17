Chelsea ‘discuss’ shock signing of Aston Villa benchwarmer after Poch puts striker up for sale

Unai Emery gestures while Jhon Duran prepares to come on.

Chelsea have ‘internally discussed’ signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to reports.

Duran made the move to the Premier League last January, joining the Villans from MLS side Chicago Fire in a deal worth a reported £18million.

Opportunities have been few and far between for the 20-year-old, who has only started in the domestic cup competitions and Europa Conference League since joining the club.

In 23 appearances across all competitions this term, Duran has scored four goals, two of which came in the Premier League.

The young Colombian has looked dangerous when given the opportunity under Unai Emery but it is extremely unlikely that he displaces Ollie Watkins in the Spaniard’s starting XI.

Watkins has an impressive nine goals and 10 assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season and has arguably been the best No. 9 in the division.

Despite his lack of minutes in the Premier League in 2023/24, Emery recently insisted that he is not looking to sell or loan out Duran in January.

“He’s playing,” Emery said last week. “He’s being important. He’s young and will need experience.

“We need a second striker as we need two players for every position. And with Watkins there is Duran.

“I am very happy with him. He is progressively getting better and his commitment is progressively getting better.

“When we took the decision to sign him a year ago, the process we decided with him is it.”

Emery might be eager to keep hold of the Colombian international – who was reportedly ‘in dispute’ with his head coach earlier this season – but he will struggle if interest from Chelsea is genuine.

According to journalist Nathan Gissing, Duran is a player admired at Stamford Bridge and has been ‘discussed internally’.

It is noted that Villa would not be open to letting the player leave unless they have ‘a suitable replacement lined up’.

Gissing wrote on X: ‘Understand 20-year-old Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been discussed internally at Chelsea recently as a potential short-term option this month.

‘But, no final decision has been made yet. There are doubts as to whether there is urgency to get a striker this January due to the risk of signing someone that wouldn’t elevate the squad.

‘If Chelsea were to officially move for Duran, then Villa would need a suitable replacement lined up.

‘Chelsea could hold off until the summer, with the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to be available.’

Speaking this week, Duran admitted that he would find it hard to turn down a club of Chelsea’s pedigree if they come calling.

“I have my head in Aston Villa,” he told WinSports TV in his native Colombia.

“I am not aware of interests by AC Milan or Chelsea. They are giant clubs, but I have no knowledge of anything.

“As a child, you dream of playing there.”

Chelsea could accelerate their interest in Duran if Armando Broja is sold this month.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Blues are open to selling the Albanian international for the right price.

This would be another controversial sale of a youth academy graduate if the sale comes to fruition.

It is believed that Fulham, West Ham and Wolves are all interested in signing Broja.

