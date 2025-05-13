Richard Keys has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe he has ‘ripped the heart out’ of Manchester United, who are now an ’embarrassing’ side that Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to be part of.

United are 16th in the Premier League and their domestic season has been a bust for some time. Manager Amorim took over in November, with the Red Devils two places higher than they are now.

He and predecessor Erik ten Hag are the only two permanent managers to have taken charge of United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the part-owner has been called out for his decision making with both.

Keys feels that Ratcliffe is slowly killing the club.

He wrote in his blog: ‘Here’s the bottom line. United are hopeless. Embarrassing. They’re still going backwards. The Jim Reaper has ripped the heart out of the club – inflicting damage and hurt from top to bottom, whilst making one bad decision after another and it’s coming back to bite him and the brains trust.

‘Amorim realised he’d walked into a mess pretty quickly after arriving at OT. He knows it’s not going to get better any time soon. He’s not working for football people. He’s working for accountants and stats men, who don’t understand what he wants or needs. I’m not convinced some even care.

‘If I’m right – and Amorim wants out – either now or a couple of months into next season – how can United commit to him? How can they gamble spending money on players he might want? They f*cked up last summer letting ten Hag sp*nk a fortune on more bang average players, instead of sacking him as they should’ve done. Are they going to do the same again? What a shambles the Jim Reaper and Dave Brailsford have created.’

Indeed, Amorim’s media comments after United lost 2-0 to West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend suggest he is not at all enamoured with what’s going on at the club.

“It’s hard to find another word. I’m really embarrassed that in 25 games we’ve won six. Something is wrong in the way we are playing football, and sometimes it is not about the way we play tactically and technically.

“It’s the way we face competition and the way we suffer and the way we get mad because we are losing, and the way we protect the goal. These things we need to improve, and sometimes it’s not just inside the pitch, it is outside the pitch.

“That feeling that I’m talking to fight until the end, the way we face competition. It’s not okay to lose, it’s not okay to draw.

“It doesn’t matter if we can change our position in the league or not – that feeling is nothing about confidence. It’s about the belief and the understanding that we are Manchester United, and we don’t want to be the worst in the league.

“Our position is unacceptable and, for me, that is not a lack of confidence, that is a lack of something more profound.”

