JJ Gabriel jaw-dropping salary demand revealed as three other Man Utd ultimatums emerge

After deciding on a move overseas, a trusted reporter has revealed the eye-opening wage demands wantaway Manchester United star JJ Gabriel is chasing, while it’s also emerged that three ultimatums were made to Old Trafford chiefs before the player decided to leave.

Gabriel could have signed a pre-contract agreement with United upon turning 16, with professional deals permitted after a player’s 17th birthday. However, European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all immediately linked with the teenager following his request to move on.

And our friends over at TEAMtalk have revealed that the 16-year-old – who holds both Irish and Cypriot passports that clear the pathway for a move overseas – will now pick from the three teams named above, along with French giants PSG.

It’s reported that Gabriel’s newly-appointed agent Ali Barat’s agenda will be to find the team that ‘presents the best career path and first-team opportunities to his client’.

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But, according to Sky Germany’s well-connected Florian Plettenberg, the teenager and his family are also seeking an eye-watering financial package to boot…

In a post on X from Eurofoot, that stated: ‘JJ Gabriel (16) has very, very high financial demands. The request is a 7-figure salary, at least €1m a year,’ Plettenberg replied: ‘The figure (salary) is significantly higher.’

He later went on to explain more in a post of his own, adding on that Gabriel and his representatives are seeking an “exorbitant” signing-on fee in addition to his wages.

Explaining more on Sky Germany’s YouTube channel, Plettenberg added: “Gabriel is currently in the process of getting his Cypriot passport, not an Irish one. It should be finalised in the next few days. He would then formally complete his move in January.

“Agent Ali Barat was in Munich on 5 May this year for talks with Bayern. There were fresh talks on Monday.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern are the main contenders to sign him, PSG lurking in the background.

“Bayern are sceptical about their chances because of his ‘XXL’ financial demands – his salary would be over €1m plus an ‘exorbitant’ signing-on fee.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid would be willing to pay him millions.

“If he were to choose Bayern, they would immediately integrate him into the first team. JJ has already rejected Leipzig and Leverkusen.”

Wages are over €1m a year, which would earn the teenager a base salary of at least £16,000 a week – a jaw-dropping package for a player yet to make his senior debut and for one who has only this week just turned 16.

Three JJ Gabriel demands to Man Utd revealed

Meanwhile, it’s also emerged that JJ Gabriel’s camp made several demands to United before requesting the teenager leave Old Trafford last month.

The Red Devils previously did everything they could to keep Gabriel, including meeting former first-team boss Ruben Amorim last year and being introduced to club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Gabriel was also told he could become the future face of the club and was regularly involved in training under Michael Carrick, featuring for the senior side during pre-season.

But just when it looked like an official first-team debut was edging closer, Gabriel’s camp requested to leave United, and now the Manchester Evening News has detailed three demands that were made by the player’s team in recent weeks.

As he had already turned 15 before this year’s August cut-off date, Gabriel is eligible to play in the Premier League this season. He also could have featured for Carrick’s side in the Carabao Cup and Champions League but was left off the club’s A list in the latter competition, making him ineligible for the win over Sabah.

ESPN reports that United had accepted Gabriel’s request to be given the No.77 squad number this season. The Red Devils also asked the Premier League to allow the 16-year-old to have ‘Gabriel JR’ as the name on the back of his shirt.

Gabriel was also notably involved during pre-season and given his unofficial debut in a friendly with Atletico Madrid. However, Gabriel’s camp reportedly made it clear that a spot in first-team training was expected.

Meanwhile, the MEN reported that Gabriel’s camp felt the rising star ‘should play at least 20 minutes in United’s games against Sabah, Brighton and Bournemouth’.

However, Gabriel was ineligible to play against Sabah in the Champions League but had been widely expected to feature against Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, United are poised to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on October 25.

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It is understood that Gabriel’s representatives had ‘identified the three games and wanted the 16-year-old to be given game time before beginning talks over a scholarship deal’.

He would have still become the club’s youngest-ever player in the Brighton cup tie. However, the request to end his registration was made ahead of the game, leading Gabriel to be left out of the matchday squad, and the rest is now history.