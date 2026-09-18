Man Utd get clear JJ Gabriel response over U-turn on Old Trafford stay

Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel is in Barcelona to hold talks over a move to the Spanish champions, according to reports, as the attacker makes it clear that he sees no future at the Red Devils.

It emerged on Tuesday that Gabriel has sent a formal notice to Man Utd about having his registration cancelled.

The 15-year-old wants Man Utd to terminate the deal he has with them with immediate effect and make him a free agent.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since said that Man Utd plan to hold talks with Gabriel and his camp over changing his mind.

Man Utd have not given up on keeping JJ Gabriel

Romano said on his YouTube channel this week: “Yeah, as I was explaining yesterday, first of all, it’s a really complicated situation on several points of view because when you have a wonderkid like JJ Gabriel, 15 years old, about to turn 16 in October, obviously you want to keep him, you want to trust him, you want to see the boy after he was already discussed internally at Man Utd for a long time, years actually, as one of the best talents they have even seen at the club.

“So, they absolutely want to keep him ad want to continue with him.

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“So, they are still in shock with what happened in the recent days.

“On the other side, when a player so young and this camp, of course, camp, family decide to take a strong position as JJ Gabriel and his camp did by asking to leave the club, obviously the disappointment is very strong.

“So, Man Utd want to make sure is that, of what Utd want to make sure is that if there is even a small chance to continue together with JJ Gabriel and to sort the situation and to keep him at the club, has to be with the right attitude and with the right feeling.

“Man Utd don’t want to force anyone.

“Obviously, they want to keep the boy.

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“Obviously, they don’t want to lose one of the best talents I the world at 15 years old, but at the same time, they don’t want to force anyone.

“So, what they will do these days is to try have a conversation with the family of the player, with the agents of the player, with the player himself to try sort the situation.

“So, Man Utd are not giving up.

“Man Utd are still hoping to keep JJ Gabriel at the club.

“They know and they recognise that it’s going to be complicated, that is not easy, that as of today their chances are not so high, but Man Utd are still trying.

“I think this case will involve the most important people at the club.

“And so, I mean Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I mean the directors, I mean the coach.

“So, it’s going to be about everyone at Manchester United to make sure whatever happens is the right situation.

“At the moment, the reality tells us that the player wants to go, the player wants to leave, the player wants his contract terminated, and the player is not even training, as I said yesterday here on the video, so you can understand how complicated is this situation.”

JJ Gabriel in talks with Barcelona

However, what is a clear response to Man Utd’s desire to keep Gabriel, the youngster is in Barcelona to hold talks over a move to the Spanish and European giants.

The Manchester Evening News’ Chief Manchester United Correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, wrote on X at 3:19pm on September 18: “JJ Gabriel in Barcelona today for talks over a move to the Nou Camp.

“United will reject his request to be de-registered but threat of a move on October 6, which would require FIFA approval, remains #mufc”

Marshall added at 3:45pm: “JJ Gabriel closer to Manchester United exit despite club rejecting his request to be de-registered.

“In Spain and holding talks with Barcelona today.

“Reports in Spain suggest he will get the EU passport he needs next week #mufc”

The Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler posted on X at 3:18pm: “Breaking: JJ Gabriel has arrived in Barcelona for talks #mufc”

TalkSPORT transfer journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 3:23pm: “JJ Gabriel is in Barcelona for talks.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid viewed as the most viable contenders if Gabriel goes abroad.”

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