JJ Gabriel: Romano reveals Real Madrid internal verdict on Man Utd ‘legal battle’ with ‘decision made’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on JJ Gabriel’s move to Real Madrid, with a Manchester United “legal battle” looming.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Gabriel is close to completing a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been at the front of the queue to sign Gabriel for several weeks, with Man Utd losing hope of keeping the talented youngster.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Gabriel, but Romano has confirmed that Real Madrid have won the race to sign him, with a transfer “99%” done.

“Let’s get into the details of this story, which has been everywhere. It’s about JJ Gabriel, who is expected to become a new Real Madrid player. Why expected? Because, as of today, there is still nothing signed,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“According to my information, JJ Gabriel will not sign for Real Madrid this week. It’s going to take some time before we have the paperwork completed and FIFA approval secured.

“Obviously, this is not a normal transfer when it’s a 16-year-old kid who is so young.

“There is also the topic regarding regulations, his out-of-contract situation and all the rest of these stories. Real Madrid know they have to be very careful until the end of the process.

“So, it’s going to be a Here We Go 99.9%. Yes, because the verbal agreement is ready. JJ Gabriel wants to go to Real Madrid. The decision has been made.”

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Fabrizio Romano reveals “really important” update on JJ Gabriel “legal battle”

However, Romano has also revealed that a “legal battle” looms between Man Utd and Real Madrid over Gabriel, with Jose Mourinho’s side making sure they are being “absolutely respectful” in this process.

“Now, I told you one thing, and it’s really important. A legal battle over the JJ Gabriel story is obviously a possibility. Man Utd want to be respected. Man Utd will fight legally over this situation. They are losing the player on a free transfer. A very young player,” Romano added.

“On the other side, Real Madrid want to be absolutely respectful and don’t want to break their relationship with Manchester United.

“So, what’s going to happen is that the two clubs will be in conversation. They will talk and discuss, trying to find a compromise over the JJ Gabriel situation.

“Let me clarify: Man Utd will only receive compensation. It’s called training compensation in the technical formalities. Man Utd will receive money, but it’s not going to reflect the actual value of the player because it’s different.

“It’s just something guaranteed by FIFA to ensure that the club does not lose the money it invested in developing the player. But obviously, the value is completely different.

“So, from a legal point of view, this is now a situation where Real Madrid want to be very careful. But the player’s decision was the most important part, and the direction is Real Madrid.”

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