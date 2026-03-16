Joan Laporta vowed Barcelona will be “unstoppable” after he was re-elected club president for a further five years on Sunday, while also hinting at a potential return for Camp Nou legend Lionel Messi in the process.

Winning just over 68% of the vote, the 63-year-old will begin his second-consecutive term – and fourth overall – from July 1, the Catalan giants announced on Sunday.

His opponent, Victor Font, tallied almost 30% with the remaining votes void or invalid after the pair were involved in a controversial final debate last week prior to the voting process.

Having taken office back in March 2021, Laporta stepped down at Barcelona last month in line with club statutes in order to seek re-election.

But speaking after the result, in which he secured 32,934 votes compared to Font’s 14,385, Laporta said: “It makes us unstoppable. No-one will stop us.

“Exciting years lie ahead. They will be the best of our lives.

“This is a wonderful club, where the members elect their president and their board of directors. A club unique in the world, truly extraordinary.”

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One of the topics that quickly emerged during the conversation was Messi’s connection with the club, having ended his more than 20-year association in 2021 when he joined PSG before heading to current club Inter Miami two years later.

The 38-year-old won 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time with the club, and Laporta made it clear that the Argentine legend will always have a place at Barcelona and that the club’s doors remain open for him.

“Leo will remain connected to FC Barcelona in whatever way he chooses.”

Laporta also reiterated that “the doors of Barça are always open to him whenever he wants to continue strengthening and bringing greatness to this institution that is FC Barcelona.”

As for Font’s failed attempt to take the top job, having also lost out to Laporta four years ago, the tech magnate said: “We are saddened because we were very excited about transforming the club and bringing it closer to its fans. It’s a shame,” he said.

“But we accept the result, as we must, and congratulate the president-elect, Joan Laporta, and his board of directors.”

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Despite suffering significant financial issues in recent years, Barcelona still claimed a domestic treble last season under Hansi Flick and currently lead rivals Real Madrid by four points at the top of LaLiga standings.

They face Newcastle United on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, having drawn 1-1 on Tyneside in the opening leg.