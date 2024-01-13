Tottenham plan to ‘invest very soon’ as Premier League rivals name price for in-form midfielder

Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes and could make a bid ‘very soon’, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have made a fast start to the winter transfer window, landing Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin in a deal worth an initial £25million.

Both players could make their debut against Manchester United this weekend and it would not be a surprise to see them both named in the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Postecoglou is not done yet and is eyeing a new midfielder with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal and Mali, respectively.

Rodrigo Bentancur will need to avoid more injury worries over the next month but he could be joined at Tottenham by Wolves star Gomes.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a solid 2023/24 campaign at Molineux, helping Gary O’Neil’s side to 28 points from 20 games with any fears of relegation long gone.

The 22-year-old’s fine performances have reportedly caught the eye of Tottenham – who had the eighth-largest net spend in the Premier League last summer.

According to Brazilian outlet Fla Web (via Sport Witness), Gomes – who cost Wolves €18.7million last January – is on Spurs’ agenda this month.

Spurs mean business and will ‘make an investment very soon’ to sign the Brazilian youngster, the report claims.

Wolves are not in the most stable situation financially so might be open to selling Gomes – who is under contract until 2028 – for the right price, which is believed to be in the region of €35m.

It is not clear if Spurs are willing to meet Wolves’ asking price for the midfielder, but given his contract situation and form this term, they could do a lot worse for more money.

Gomes was sent off in Wolves’ last match, the 1-1 draw at Brentford in the FA Cup.

Speaking after the result, O’Neil admitted that he had no complaints with the decision to give the 22-year-old a red card.

“Obviously I know Joao very well. It would look bad slowed down, it’s a nasty place to be kicked with the studs and I hope [Christian] Norgaard is OK,” he said.

“But I know Joao has not meant for it to land like that. He’s a bit late. I’ve got no real complaints, it could have been a yellow, it could have been a red.”

READ MORE: All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window