€75m Chelsea star wants to leave after Xabi Alonso becomes manager

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro wants to leave for Barcelona in the summer transfer window and Xabi Alonso could let him go, according to a report, but Fabrizio Romano and BBC Sport have entirely different information about the Brazilian.

Joao Pedro has been Chelsea’s best player this season, with the Brazil international striker scoring 23 goals and giving nine assists in 52 matches in all competitions for the London club since joining them from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2025.

The striker has found the back of the net 15 times and given five assists in 30 starts and four substitute appearances for Chelsea this season.

Barcelona are keen on signing Joao Pedro from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

Robert Lewandowski is leaving Barcelona this summer, and the Spanish champions believe that Joao Pedro would be a suitable replacement for the Polish superstar.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has already held talks with Joao Pedro’s representatives, and, AS has revealed details of the meetings, claiming that the striker is ‘keen’ on a move to Spotify Camp Nou in a €75million (£65m) deal.

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Joao Pedro wants to leave Chelsea for Barcelona

The report has stated: ‘Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, met this Thursday in London with representatives of the agency handling Joao Pedro’s affairs.

‘On the table was his potential signing for the Catalan club. Two simple messages emerged.

‘The 24-year-old Brazilian is keen to become a Barcelona player next season. The other, however, is that the mission is almost impossible.

‘Beyond Barcelona’s financial situation, Chelsea don’t seem willing to let the Brazilian go just a year after signing him from Brighton for €65 million. His current market value is €75 million.’

Xabi Alonso has been appointed the new manager of Chelsea and will officially start work on July 1, with the Spaniard having parted company with Real Madrid in January.

According to AS, Alonso could sell Joao Pedro leave if he does not want to stay, with the publication adding: ‘If, on the other hand, and acknowledging the problems he’s had in Madrid, he doesn’t want unhappy players, he could open the door for him’.

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Chelsea want to keep Joao Pedro

However, BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella wrote on X at 4:29pm on May 15: “Not only is Joao Pedro considered not for sale, he is also understood to be happy at Chelsea – even if he is not satisfied with the club’s current league position.

“He grew up watching the Premier League, which is why he chose Watford, and when he says it is a dream to play for Chelsea, he means it.

“Barcelona may admire him but are aware he is not a viable target and have other strikers in mind.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea have no plans to sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona this summer.

Romano said about Joao Pedro on his YouTube channel on May 18: “What I can tell you guys is that, despite the meeting, despite the contacts, because there is no doubt, and it’s reality that Barcelona are having contacts with people close to Joao Pedro, because Barcelona like the player, because Barcelona love the player, and because Barcelona understand that the Julian Alvarez situation is completely blocked.”

The Italian journalist added: “So, at the moment, the understanding is that, yes, Barcelona like Joao Pedro and had some conversations with those close to Joao Pedro is true, but at the moment, Chelsea position is very clear.

“They want Joao Pedro to be an important part of the squad, not just for present as he is, but also for future.

“And they want Joao Pedro to be a crucial part of the squad, also under Xabi Alonso.

“Chelsea believe that Joao Pedro can be fantastic under Xabi Alonso, as he was already this season in a complicated season.

“They can imagine Joao can do even better with Xabi Alonso, and so that’s Chelsea position.

“They absolutely want Joao Pedro to stay.”

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